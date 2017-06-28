Ryde Arts Festival have a very special launch event planned

The launch event of the 2017 Ryde Arts Festival features the private view of an exhibition, a performance from dancer, Sophie Wintersgill, alongside live music from a string quartet, as well as the re-creation of the ‘Smashing Performance’ shown at the Saatchi Gallery by Sue Pareskeva.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

depozitory cropped

When you pop along to the opening of a new exhibition, you usually expect to pick up a glass of wine on the way in, check out the artwork on the walls and perhaps have a natter with like-minded people.

Well, the launch of the ever-brilliant Ryde Arts Festival this coming Friday (30th) can offer you all that and more.

Art, dance and live classical music
Taking place at The Depozitory in Nelson Street expect an evening of celebration with music and performance at this fantastic, hidden-away venue run by Jo Hummell-Newell and Chris Jenkins.

Starting at 7pm, the private view of “I’m in the Garden: Vernissage by Jo Hummell-Newell” will be complemented by a performance from dancer, Sophie Wintersgill, alongside live music from a string quartet.

in the garden dance

Calm meditative performance
If all that wasn’t enough to fill your boots, there’s also a performance by world-renowned ceramicist, Sue Pareskeva (8pm).

Accompanied by live music, Sue will recreate the ‘Smashing Performance’ shown at the Saatchi Gallery in February 2017 as part of Collect with CAA Gallery.

broken by julian winslow

This won’t be like an evening in a Greek restaurant with smashing plates, expect a calm meditative performance with soft porcelain vessels undergoing dramatic alterations.

Programme of events
Ryde Arts Festival takes place from 30th June to 9th July.

Details of all events are listed on Events OnTheWight, so make sure you check out what’s on.

Image: © Hanging pots by Julian Winslow

Our thanks to Ryde Arts Festival for sponsoring this feature. They and other organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

Location map
View the location of this story.

Wednesday, 28th June, 2017 6:26pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fq3

Filed under: Dance, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Art, Music, Pottery, Ryde, Isle of Wight, The Arts, What's On

Print Friendly

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*