Ryde Arts Festival have a very special launch event planned

When you pop along to the opening of a new exhibition, you usually expect to pick up a glass of wine on the way in, check out the artwork on the walls and perhaps have a natter with like-minded people.

Well, the launch of the ever-brilliant Ryde Arts Festival this coming Friday (30th) can offer you all that and more.

Art, dance and live classical music

Taking place at The Depozitory in Nelson Street expect an evening of celebration with music and performance at this fantastic, hidden-away venue run by Jo Hummell-Newell and Chris Jenkins.

Starting at 7pm, the private view of “I’m in the Garden: Vernissage by Jo Hummell-Newell” will be complemented by a performance from dancer, Sophie Wintersgill, alongside live music from a string quartet.

Calm meditative performance

If all that wasn’t enough to fill your boots, there’s also a performance by world-renowned ceramicist, Sue Pareskeva (8pm).

Accompanied by live music, Sue will recreate the ‘Smashing Performance’ shown at the Saatchi Gallery in February 2017 as part of Collect with CAA Gallery.

This won’t be like an evening in a Greek restaurant with smashing plates, expect a calm meditative performance with soft porcelain vessels undergoing dramatic alterations.

Programme of events

Ryde Arts Festival takes place from 30th June to 9th July.

Details of all events are listed on Events OnTheWight, so make sure you check out what’s on.

Image: © Hanging pots by Julian Winslow

Our thanks to Ryde Arts Festival for sponsoring this feature. They and other organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

Location map

View the location of this story.