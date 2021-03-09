Ryde Theatre: Emergency repair works due to begin, funded by Historic England

The clean-up inside Ryde Theatre (Town Hall) has begun.

Left empty for years after being sold by the Isle of Wight council, Historic England will be funding the cost of emergency repair work at the iconic Ryde building.

Last November, Ryde Town Council voted to save the majestic building that has been the subject of persistent vandalism.

Awaiting restoration and rebuild cost

Work will begin in the next week or so, followed by additional improvement works (including security systems being installed) from a schedule drawn up by Hampshire County Council

Cllr Phil Jordan says,

“We await a restoration and rebuild cost from Hampshire CC QS so that we can try to insure the building. That is due in next few weeks. If that’s in place we can move forward with Lease agreement and option to buy.

He explained that bid writers are already briefed to apply for a Lottery Heritage Fund grant, which opens for applications at the end of this month.

Protected by Historic England

Cllr Jordan continued,

“Historic England are paying costs to protect building. Their main concern in any of the projects they are involved in across the UK is the building (not the ownership). They fund works that directly protect and sustain heritage buildings. “The works on the Town Hall are specifically to protect the current building, not improve it.”

Heritage Action Zone

When the figure of almost £1m investment in Ryde was announced in 2019, Ryde Mayor, Cllr Michael Lilley, said,

“The investment builds on the successful Heritage Action Zones programme, run by Historic England, and will turn empty and underused buildings into creative spaces, offices, retail outlets and housing to support wider regeneration in the 69 successful areas by attracting future commercial investment.”

Background

The idea of closure was first floated by the then-leader of the Isle of Wight council, David Pugh and his party, in July 2007. This led to the building being put on the market less than two years later, in April 2009.

After being closed by the Isle of Wight council a decade ago, the building was finally sold in 2013 to Phantom Productions.

Source: Isle of Wight Community Information

Image: © Historic England