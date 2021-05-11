Second drive through at St George’s retail park revealed

Plans for the 24-hour McDonald’s in Newport are back before planners after a change to the St George’s retail park scheme.

Previously approved last year, the fast-food giant unveiled plans to build a third outlet on the Island — and its second in Newport.

Unlike the one in the centre of the town, this one, near Asda, would be a drive-thru, with an outdoor play land and open 24 hours a day.

Second drive-through

Plans have had to be resubmitted following changes made to the wider St George’s retail park scheme, includes another drive-through outlet being shown.

The second drive-through is shown as Costa Coffee on planning documents.

Smaller development

The revised park, proposed by owners of the former Newport Football Club, South Coast Leisure, would make the approved development smaller, with the removal of up to two retail units in the main terrace with an overall reduction in the retail floorspace.

Other tenants of the retail park have yet to be confirmed although, in a retail impact assessment by Savills, it is said a national chain of garden centres who focus on homeware and DIY will occupy one and a food store, which only provides a limited range of core products, will fill another.

Possible 24-hour gym

It is thought a 24-hour commercial gym would operate in the middle unit, but there are still questions over it, as proposals are asking planners to allow flexibility — potentially subdividing the unit into two with a mezzanine level.

The changes to the retail scheme have yet to be approved by the Isle of Wight Council.

Signage

The amended plans submitted on behalf of McDonald’s still ask for an advertising totem pole, illuminated signs and non-illuminated information and directional signs.

You can view the applications (21/00862/ADV, 21/00863/ADV and 21/00864/ADV) on the Isle of Wight Council’s planning portal.

Comments will be accepted until 7th June.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Sven Mieke under CC BY 2.0