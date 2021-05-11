Isle of Wight musician’s first album sold so badly, he’s released another three

Tim shares news of his latest album releases, available on over 20 audio streaming sites. In his own words. Ed

First album release had hardly any sales two years ago, so now Isle of Wight composer has released another three … Huh?

‘Gloribinas Tract Muzak’ – an album of Abstract / Chilled / Cheesy Original Music – sold so badly two years ago when it was released to the audio streaming sites, that composer, pianist (he can be heard playing his grand piano every day in his Bembridge shop) and editor BB Bango (aka Tim Bristow), with his virtual ’Espada Rolls’ Band, has now released another three Gloribinas albums and associated music videos.

Gloribinas 2-4 now released

The Gloribinas second album (26 songs) was released on 19th April and is now on over 20 audio streaming Websites including Spotify, Amazon, YouTube, Apple Music, etc. CDs are directly available from Clay Clay in High St, Bembridge.

The third album release was on 23rd April and the fourth on 30th April.

Bristow: I’m the only one who thinks so

Tim Bristow, who’s been making songs with very little success for the last 35 years, says,

“The songs are fantastic. “I love every single one, they should all be massive hits but unfortunately I’m the only one who thinks so.”

Find out more

Search on ‘Gloribinas’ to find the songs online or come into the shop and buy a CD and ‘please enjoy them!’.

See the Espada Rolls Band’s YouTube page for each of the four albums or visit South Island Music Website for more info.

Image: C D-X under CC BY 2.0