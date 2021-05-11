Isle of Wight musician’s first album sold so badly, he’s released another three

Tim Bristow says “I love every single one, they should all be massive hits but unfortunately I’m the only one who thinks so”

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

wireless headphones

Tim shares news of his latest album releases, available on over 20 audio streaming sites. In his own words. Ed

First album release had hardly any sales two years ago, so now Isle of Wight composer has released another three … Huh?

‘Gloribinas Tract Muzak’ – an album of Abstract / Chilled / Cheesy Original Music – sold so badly two years ago when it was released to the audio streaming sites, that composer, pianist (he can be heard playing his grand piano every day in his Bembridge shop) and editor BB Bango (aka Tim Bristow), with his virtual ’Espada Rolls’ Band, has now released another three Gloribinas albums and associated music videos.

Gloribinas 2-4 now released
The Gloribinas second album (26 songs) was released on 19th April and is now on over 20 audio streaming Websites including Spotify, Amazon, YouTube, Apple Music, etc. CDs are directly available from Clay Clay in High St, Bembridge.

The third album release was on 23rd April and the fourth on 30th April.

Bristow: I’m the only one who thinks so
Tim Bristow, who’s been making songs with very little success for the last 35 years, says,

“The songs are fantastic.

“I love every single one, they should all be massive hits but unfortunately I’m the only one who thinks so.”

Find out more
Search on ‘Gloribinas’ to find the songs online or come into the shop and buy a CD and ‘please enjoy them!’.

See the Espada Rolls Band’s YouTube page for each of the four albums or visit South Island Music Website for more info.

Image: C D-X under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 11th May, 2021 6:17pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2oqr

Filed under: Bembridge, Featured, Isle of Wight News, Music

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Isle of Wight musician’s first album sold so badly, he’s released another three"

newest oldest most voted
andy

If the albums are such a massive failure then perhaps the IW Council might buy the rights to use the tracks as piped music on the floating bridge.

Vote Up30Vote Down
11, May 2021 6:52 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*