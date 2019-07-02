Seely: Universal credit enables staff to ‘do more good for more people’

Oral Answers to Questions — Work and Pensions – in the House of Commons on 1st July 2019.

Bob Seely started by asking

“What steps her Department is taking to increase working people’s incomes through universal credit.”

Alok Sharma, The Minister of State, Department for Work and Pensions, replied,

“One of the key transformations that universal credit provides is to support people who are in work, ensuring they can increase their earnings and develop in their career. It removes the 16-hour cliff edge, which held so many back on legacy benefits, and gives improved, tailored support through jobcentre work coaches.”

Seely: Do more good for more people

Mr Seely went on to ask,

“Will the Minister join me in thanking the excellent DWP staff on the Isle of Wight, some of whom I met in Newport a few weeks ago? I am sure he and the team will seek to make further improvements to universal credit, but it was clear to me, talking to those staff, that universal credit enables them to do more good for more people than the inflexible system that preceded it.”

The minister, replied,