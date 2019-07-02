Seely: Universal credit enables staff to ‘do more good for more people’

Isle of Wight MP states in Parliament that universal credit enables DWP staff to do more good for more people than “the inflexible system that preceded it”.

bob seely at brexit debate

Oral Answers to Questions — Work and Pensions – in the House of Commons on 1st July 2019.

Bob Seely started by asking

“What steps her Department is taking to increase working people’s incomes through universal credit.”

Alok Sharma, The Minister of State, Department for Work and Pensions, replied,

“One of the key transformations that universal credit provides is to support people who are in work, ensuring they can increase their earnings and develop in their career. It removes the 16-hour cliff edge, which held so many back on legacy benefits, and gives improved, tailored support through jobcentre work coaches.”

Seely: Do more good for more people
Mr Seely went on to ask,

“Will the Minister join me in thanking the excellent DWP staff on the Isle of Wight, some of whom I met in Newport a few weeks ago? I am sure he and the team will seek to make further improvements to universal credit, but it was clear to me, talking to those staff, that universal credit enables them to do more good for more people than the inflexible system that preceded it.”

The minister, replied,

“I thank my hon. Friend for being a huge champion for the Isle of Wight and working so well with his local jobcentre. I am very pleased about that and he is absolutely right.

“As a result of universal credit, people are able to get the support—that one-to-one support—that is so vital. Since 2016, an extra £10 billion has gone into the system.”

Colin

The more the politicians tell us a system is working, the more I tend to disbelieve it. You can’t make a silk purse out of a pig’s ear and when you are in a hole, stop digging are two phrases that spring to mind. I had to laugh when Thersa May announced that austerity is over. Just shows how out of touch most politicians are.

2, July 2019 12:03 pm
Another Perspective

Politicians ‘alternative truths’.

Is anyone still stupid enough to believe them?

2, July 2019 12:21 pm
Billy Builder

Unfortunately a large proportion of the island yoted for this shower. Perhaps next time they will think first before voting

2, July 2019 12:43 pm
Billy Builder

Voted even

2, July 2019 12:43 pm
Billy Builder

I suspect that the residents of the Donkey Sanctuary or Monkey World could do a better job. Let’s face it they couldn’t be any worse

2, July 2019 3:13 pm
Nitonia

Seedy becomes more right wing every day it seems. He’ll be advocating the reintroduction of workhouses for the poor next!

Universal Credit is an abomination. Another in the long list of Tory policies that penalise the poorest and most vulnerable in society. We’re all in it together?? don’t make me laugh!!

2, July 2019 1:30 pm
iain mckie

“A huge champion.” Hahahaha. He’s 5 foot 6 in heels. Hardly huge.

2, July 2019 1:02 pm
