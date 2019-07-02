Isle of Wight Extinction Rebellion plan demo

Extinction Rebellion share details of this upcoming event. Ed

After a week of record temperatures on the continent – with even further evidence of the impact of planetary heating – climate change campaigners are mobilising in Ryde this coming weekend (6th July) for a further public demonstration of support for action to tackle the Climate Emergency.

Extinction Rebellion Isle of Wight have organised successful marches, speeches and petitions to put pressure on the IW Council to declare a Climate Emergency. But for the first time this activity will move from Newport to Ryde, and a new audience to widen the opportunities for greater participation.

Motion for climate emergency declaration

This move comes just days before the Full Council Meeting (24th July), which is set to debate the Isle of Wight Council joining 717 jurisdictions and local governments across the globe which have declared a climate emergency, and to commit to net zero carbon emissions in the next few years.

In Britain, 58% of the population now live in areas which have declared a climate emergency and have taken the first steps towards policies and firm action to protect our planet for generations to come.

XR IW: We must keep pressure on

An Extinction Rebellion spokesperson said,

“In the last six months the world has come a long way on climate change, but we must keep the pressure on locally to ensure that the Isle of Wight does its bit.”

The Isle of Wight relies on the protection and enhancement of our natural environment – only last month we were awarded the title of UNESCO Biosphere Reserve status, plus as an island we are significantly more vulnerable to the consequences of sea-level rise and coastal erosion.

Dave Stewart’s ‘Climate extinction, emergency everything’ is ‘un-evidenced’

Islanders voiced concerns by the comments in April by the Leader of the IW Council, Cllr Dave Stewart, that he believed “Climate extinction, emergency everything is an unevidenced position”.

This is overwhelmingly challenged by the scientific community, climate data, environmental experts and the public experience that we are witnessing from Australia to California and France in 2019. But the reality is that at a Full Council meeting it is the votes of all 40 councillors which will have the power to declare the Climate Emergency later this month.

Where and when

Please meet in Ryde, St Thomas Square, from 12.30pm on Saturday 6th July to show the strength of support for our Council to join with the hundreds of other councils across the world. Bring banners, instruments and speeches.

All welcome.

