Solent LEP launches Brexit tool for businesses

The Solent BREXIT Toolkit will take about 15 minutes to complete and will highlight resources and events available to your business’s specific requirements.

Stuart shares this latest news on behalf of Solent LEP. Ed

The Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has launched a free online tool to help businesses in the Solent region prepare for the opportunities and challenges arising over coming months. The online tool provides them with a valuable Brexit readiness health check that highlights how to integrate greater levels of resilience within business.

The tool focuses on six key areas which are business strategy and operations, innovation, sales and marketing, export, people management and finance.

Rate your business
It challenges business to reflect and rate themselves on a scale of 1-10 through a series of questions that relate to these six topics. The questions are designed to lead them to consider the most important issues and opportunities presented throughout the transition period.

The tool then produces a tailored report that highlights events and resources available based on the responses given.

Gary Jeffries, Solent LEP Chairman, said:

“While negotiations regarding our relationship with the European Union continue it becomes increasingly important that businesses make themselves as flexible and buoyant as possible. By assuring as many key areas of the business as they can, they will be more resilient to potential changes.

“At the LEP we have created a number of resources and events to make it easier for local businesses to take these steps and to think about what challenges and opportunities will arise. We’re encouraging all businesses in the Solent region to utilise this tool and to contact our Solent Growth Hub team if they are seeking support or assistance in relation to building resilience.”

Take the Insight Survey
The Solent LEP is also encouraging local businesses to share their priorities and concerns for Brexit in an Insight Survey. Launched earlier this month, the feedback from the survey will be shared with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to inform and help shape the priorities for UK businesses over coming months

Find out more
To learn more about the LEP’s Brexit preparedness tool or take part in the Brexit survey for the Solent region, visit the Website.

Thursday, 28th March, 2019

