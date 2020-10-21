St Mary’s roundabout: New junctions on target to be fully operational by late November says Cllr Ward

The next phase of work at St Mary’s junction, Newport, will help reduce congestion on Forest Road and the exit from the B&Q roundabout onto Medina Way during the final stages of the project.

The changes will come into effect from 26th October and will include the following:

Hunnyhill will be re-opened to northbound traffic, providing access to Forest Road and Medina Way towards Cowes only. Vehicles using this route will not be able to access Dodnor Lane or turn southbound onto Medina Way.

Both lanes on Forest Road will be open for traffic travelling eastbound (towards Newport) onto Medina Way to reduce traffic queues.

Both lanes of the dual carriageway southbound towards Newport will be reopened, but with the left-hand lane for traffic turning onto Dodnor Lane and Riverway only.

A map showing a summary of these arrangements can be found below:

Meanwhile, all surfacing work at the new signalised junction has been scheduled to take place overnight when the roads are much quieter to minimise disruption.

This work will be undertaken between 2 and 26 November, between 8pm and 5am each evening, requiring both full and partial closures of the junction depending on the works being undertaken.

During this time, it will be necessary to have in place different diversion routes depending on the scheduling of work, progress and weather conditions. The main diversion route is shown on the map below:

The shorter, alternative diversion route, when it can be introduced, will be as follows:

Depending on the stage of the resurfacing work, the actual diversion route will be advised in advance on social media and signed on the approach to the works.

Ward: On target to be fully operational on 26 Nov

Councillor Ian Ward, Cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said:

“We hope the next phase will improve the flow of traffic through the area while we complete the works. “We have also instructed that the surfacing work at the old roundabout is to be done overnight which I am sure is the least disruptive way of completing the project. “We remain on programme to have the junctions fully operational on 26th November in good time for the festive shopping period.”

