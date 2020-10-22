Ryde School inform Year 8 pupils to stay at home as one confirmed with Covid-19

Ryde School has written to parents of Year 8 pupils to tell them to keep their children at home on Thursday due to a single confirmed case of Covid-19 within the year group.

The School will be working with health authorities to ensure all potentially affected members of the School community are identified and receive the correct advice.

Other year groups unaffected

At this time all other year groups are expected to be in school tomorrow as the School operates clear social distancing and bubble arrangements to prevent one year group from coming into contact with another.

Waldron: An isolated incident

Head Master Mark Waldron stated,

“We are closely monitoring the situation. We believe this is an isolated incident and we have all the measures in place to contain the outbreak. “We will continue to implement daily temperature and symptom checks and all staff, pupils and parents will be asked to remain vigilant to ensure the safe running of our school as we prepare for half term.”

News shared by Ra on behalf of Ryde School. Ed

Image: Elena Mozhvilo under CC BY 2.0