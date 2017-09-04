The Countess of Wessex to visit the Isle of Wight next week

This is from the council. Ed

Her Royal Highness, The Countess of Wessex, is to carry out a number of engagements on the Isle of Wight, when she visits on 13 September 2017.

The Countess of Wessex will visit Shanklin Chine to commemorate their 200th Anniversary, including viewing an art exhibition celebrating its history and the PLUTO Exhibition. (PLUTO – Pipeline Under the Ocean, was a highly ambitious engineering project that became vital to the success of D-Day.)

Earl Mountbatten Hospice

The Royal Party will then travel to Newport to visit the Earl Mountbatten Hospice in their 35th year and the John Cheverton Centre. This is an opportunity to meet staff and volunteers, (the hospice was awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2016) and also view the Chelsea Garden, donated by Greenfinger’s Charity; designed by Matthew Wilson; opened by Alan Titchmarsh and displayed at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2015.

CECAMM Facility

Finally, she will visit East Cowes to open the new CECAMM (Centre of Excellence for Composites Advances Manufacturing and Marine) Facility.

This state of the art training facility is sponsored by the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), with significant collaboration from key local employers, including GKN Aerospace. This is the latest in a series of investments at the Isle of Wight College and recognises the Island as one of the pre-eminent centres for advanced manufacturing in the UK.

Lord Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight, Major General Martin White CB CBE JP, said:

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming Her Royal Highness back to the Island and give her the opportunity to see the marvellous work carried out in our community.”

Chairman of the Isle of Wight Council, Councillor Lora Peacey Wilcox, said:

“Once again we are delighted to have our Royal Family taking such a keen interest in the achievements of our Island. “Her Royal Highness is warmly welcomed back, and it is hoped the diversity of places for her to see will only encourage more visits. We sincerely thank The Countess for coming to our beautiful Island.”

Image: theco-operative under CC BY 2.0