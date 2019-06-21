Today would have been Damien Nettles’ 39th birthday: Appeal for information

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of missing Isle of Wight teenager, Damien Nettles, today on what would have been his 39th birthday. Ed

Today (21st June) is Damien Nettles’ birthday, please keep his family in your thoughts.

Damien Richard Nettles was born at 1.27am on 21 June 1980 at Gleneagles hospital in Singapore, weighing 7lb 10oz.

He had an idyllic childhood surrounded by the love of his family and friends on the Isle of Wight.

A talented musician with a flair for writing, he was in a band with friends and was well liked among his peer group. He had excelled with his GCSEs which gave him more enthusiasm to fulfil his ambition of becoming a marine biologist.

Mysterious disappearance

Sadly, on 2 November 1996 only months after his 16th birthday, Damien disappeared, leaving his family devastated.

A mishandled investigation further hindered by rumours has resulted in the case never being solved.

Get in touch

If you have factual information that could progress the investigation please phone Hampshire Constabulary on 101 and ask for the Cold Case Team.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, phone/text Missing People charity on 116 000 or email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk quoting 96-001159.

