Ever wanted to go inside Appley Tower? Here is your chance

The Isle of Wight Council is to reopen Ryde’s famous landmark, Appley Tower, for one day only as part of the celebrations of Appley Day on Saturday 22nd June.
Visitors to Ryde’s popular beachside park will have a host of free activities and entertainment including tree climbing, children’s craft activities, guided walks, wildlife recording, story-telling, giant bubbles and much more.
The historic tower has been closed to the public since 2017, and has only been opened once since then – on Appley Day 2018!
Tours inside the Tower
Cllr Michael Lilley will be custodian of the tower for Appley Day, and will be organising accompanied public visits to the small inside areas of the building at various times between 12pm and 4pm.
Booking is not required – interested visitors can turn up at the tower on Appley Day and check the opening times which will be on display.
The roof of the tower remains inaccessible as there are no longer any stairs inside the property.
Everybody loves the tower
Lee Matthews, the Isle of Wight Council’s recreation and public spaces manager, said:
“We know how important this iconic building is for Appley and for Ryde, and we’re keen to find ways to let everyone enjoy it.
“The tower has been inaccessible to the public for a while now and we wanted to take this opportunity to let people have a chance to look round. I think it will be very popular – everybody loves the tower!”
APPLEY DAY 2019
- 9am Park Run – free 5k run around the park Medina I.O.W parkrun
- 11am – 1pm Litter pick with Planet Aware
- 11am – 4pm Wildlife recording, pop up natural history museum, nature crafts, moths and more withiWatchWildlife
- All Day – Appley Park Treasure Hunt – we’ve written a short treasure trail for you to follow and answer clues as you go – drop it off at Ryde Inshore Rescue Shop on the day and you’ll be in with a chance of winning great prizes from Appley Park Businesses
- 11am – 4pm Ryde Library pop up in the park – make a Lego forest, chill out with a book and sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge Friends of Ryde Library Isle of Wight Council Library Service
- Tree Climbing with Goodleaf Tree Climbing £10 for an hours climb.
- 11am – 4pm Giant bubble making with Aspire Ryde
- 12pm – 4pm Appley Tower Open Day with the Mayor of Ryde, Michael Lilley Ryde East Green Councillor. Yes! For one day only the tower will be open…
- 11am – 4pm Stories and Crafts with Peta Rainford’s Books, But That’s Another Story andJules Marriner. Check event listing for story times.
- 2pm – 3pm Trees of Appley Guided Walk withMatthew Chatfield
- 11am – 4pm Ryde Inshore Rescue Open Day – pick up your Treasure Hunt and drop off your completed forms here (more info on that coming soon). Ryde Inshore Rescue Shop
- 11am – 4pm Coastal Exploration with Bird Aware Solent
- 11am – 4pm Cardboard Castle Creation
- 3pm – 5pm Discover how Appley was first created. Guided walk with Isle of Wight Gardens Trust
- 11am – 4pm Youth Beach Soccer with Elite Soccer UK – Have a go between 1pm and 2pm.
- Ryde Rowing Club open day – pop in for a drink and a look around – kids story telling at 11.30 am and 1.45 pm Ryde Rowing Club.
Finally…
- 9.15 pm – join Isle of Wight Bat Group for a guided walk around the park learning about the bats that live there. Please reserve your space in the iWatch Wildlife tent on the day.
