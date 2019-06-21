Ever wanted to go inside Appley Tower? Here is your chance

The Isle of Wight Council is to reopen Ryde’s famous landmark, Appley Tower, for one day only as part of the celebrations of Appley Day on Saturday 22nd June.

Appley Tower

Visitors to Ryde’s popular beachside park will have a host of free activities and entertainment including tree climbing, children’s craft activities, guided walks, wildlife recording, story-telling, giant bubbles and much more.

The historic tower has been closed to the public since 2017, and has only been opened once since then – on Appley Day 2018!

Tours inside the Tower
Cllr Michael Lilley will be custodian of the tower for Appley Day, and will be organising accompanied public visits to the small inside areas of the building at various times between 12pm and 4pm.

Booking is not required – interested visitors can turn up at the tower on Appley Day and check the opening times which will be on display.

The roof of the tower remains inaccessible as there are no longer any stairs inside the property.

Everybody loves the tower
Lee Matthews, the Isle of Wight Council’s recreation and public spaces manager, said:

“We know how important this iconic building is for Appley and for Ryde, and we’re keen to find ways to let everyone enjoy it.

“The tower has been inaccessible to the public for a while now and we wanted to take this opportunity to let people have a chance to look round. I think it will be very popular – everybody loves the tower!”

APPLEY DAY 2019

Finally…

  • 9.15 pm – join Isle of Wight Bat Group for a guided walk around the park learning about the bats that live there. Please reserve your space in the iWatch Wildlife tent on the day.

Friday, 21st June, 2019 5:32pm

