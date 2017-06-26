Urgent Care Service (aka Beacon Centre) moves to out of surgery hours only

Andy shares this latest news from the Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Ed

Following public consultation, the Governing body of Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, which buys healthcare services for Islanders, has agreed changes to the GP element of the Urgent Care Service at St. Mary’s.

The decision was made by the governing body of the Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) on Thursday 30th March at a meeting held in public in Freshwater.

With effect from 3rd July 2017 it will no longer be possible to see a GP at the Urgent Care Service — formerly known as the Beacon Centre — between 8am and 6.30pm on weekdays. On weekdays between 8am and 6.30pm people should make an appointment with their GP practice, and GP practices are putting measures in place to make it easier.

Urgent care only outside surgery hours

There will be a Primary Care Service between 6.30pm and 8:00am weekdays and at weekends and bank holidays but only for urgent cases. The service can be accessed by calling NHS 111.

Everyone is encouraged to call NHS 111 before visiting St. Mary’s Hospital so that Islanders can be directed to the appropriate service.

The CCG has considered the impact closing the walk-in centre could have on the workload of GP surgeries, NHS 111 calls, and the emergency department and is confident that the change will work.

On average, the in hours GP element of the urgent care service sees 18 patients a day, a very low number when compared with the 3,000 people seen by GPs in their practice each day.

A&E unaffected by changes

The Emergency Department at St. Mary’s Hospital is unaffected by these changes and remains open for serious life threatening issues.

Dr Michele Legg, GP from Ryde and the Chair of Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group said:

“This is part of our arrangements to focus more resources on Primary Care and GP practices so that patients can receive greater support in the community, closer to their homes. “This means small numbers will not receive their treatment at St. Mary’s on weekdays but instead will need to access services at their local surgery where they are a registered patient.”

