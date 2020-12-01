Weekly number of positive Isle of Wight Coronavirus test results and deaths: 1st December 2020

News OnTheWight shares the weekly results of confirmed positive Coronavirus tests and deaths on the Isle of Wight

Covid-19 test tube

In the last week (24th to 30th November) the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight increased by 42, a rate per 100,000 population of 29.79.

This was almost half of the total the week before, which recorded 80 positive tests. Two weeks before that recorded a total of 124, so the trend on the Isle of Wight points towards a reduction in infection rates.

The cumulative total of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight is 970.

Age breakdown
The table below shows the breakdown and difference in five-year age groups of positive Covid-19 tests between 17th-23rd and 24th-30th November.

Age17-23 Nov24-30 NovDifference
0_420-2
5_920-2
10_14121
15_19632
20_2472-5
25_29363
30_34242
35_3952-3
40_44101-9
45_4991-8
50_5498-1
55_5975-2
60_6432-1
65_69220
70_7450-5
75_7921-1
80_84110
85_89121
90+10-1
overall8042-38
unassigned000
60+158-7
0_596334-29

Deaths due to Covid
The Office for National Statistics reveals that in week 47 there was one new death in hospital where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was registered as the cause of death.

Week 47 covers deaths that occurred up to 20th November 2020. The cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is 97.

Deaths: Where C19 named on death certificate
The figure of 96 cumulative deaths was made up of 48 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 46 deaths in care homes.

This figure is for the entire period, not just where positive test was in the last 28 days.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic of people who had a positive test result for Covid-19 and died within 28 days of the first positive test is 83.

Hospital admissions
Latest figures from NHS England show that St Mary’s Hospital in Newport saw six admissions of patients testing positive for Covid-19 between 16th and 22nd November.

As of 24th November there was one mechanical ventilation bed being occupied by patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

These figures will be updated on Thursday 3rd December.

