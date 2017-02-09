When will MP secure a ‘sweetheart deal’ for the Island? asks Labour cllr

This in from Cllr Geoff Lumley. Ed

Labour councillor Geoff Lumley is asking,

“When will the Island’s Tory MP ever secure anything for the Island from the government he supports?”

Ministerial visit led nowhere

Last year Tory MPs across the South East, except for our MP, secured extra Council grant funding from Government after threatening rebellion against another round of cuts.

Mr Turner secured a ‘ministerial visit’, which was entirely pointless and delivered nothing for the Island and its then ‘Fight for the Wight’ campaign.

Sweetheart deal for Surrey

Yesterday we learnt that Tory MPs in leafy Surrey have secured a sweetheart deal for Adult Social Care after text messages from their Tory Council leader intended for Government advisers were inadvertently sent to the wrong person.

At a time when Islanders are facing a potential 5% increase in Council Tax from their Tory/UKIP Council to partially fill a £5m gap in Adult Social Care funding – the other £3m coming from Adult Social Care service cuts – Cllr Lumley said,