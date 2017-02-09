When will MP secure a ‘sweetheart deal’ for the Island? asks Labour cllr

This in from Cllr Geoff Lumley. Ed
Labour councillor Geoff Lumley is asking,
“When will the Island’s Tory MP ever secure anything for the Island from the government he supports?”
Ministerial visit led nowhere
Last year Tory MPs across the South East, except for our MP, secured extra Council grant funding from Government after threatening rebellion against another round of cuts.
Mr Turner secured a ‘ministerial visit’, which was entirely pointless and delivered nothing for the Island and its then ‘Fight for the Wight’ campaign.
Sweetheart deal for Surrey
Yesterday we learnt that Tory MPs in leafy Surrey have secured a sweetheart deal for Adult Social Care after text messages from their Tory Council leader intended for Government advisers were inadvertently sent to the wrong person.
At a time when Islanders are facing a potential 5% increase in Council Tax from their Tory/UKIP Council to partially fill a £5m gap in Adult Social Care funding – the other £3m coming from Adult Social Care service cuts – Cllr Lumley said,
“You can only admire MPs who deliver for their constituents when their party is in power. Sadly after the same seven years of Tory government, our MP can’t seem to master that trick.
“He continues to let the Island down along with the new Tory/UKIP Council, who would rather bleed low-paid Islanders dry and savage social services.”
Thursday, 9th February, 2017 6:53am
By Geoff Lumley
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eZ9
Filed under: Featured, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News
.
Amanda BH
9.Feb.2017 7:20am
I heard the PM using Trump’s shallow language and accusing Jeremy Corbyn of ‘alternative facts’ after he called the government out on the Surrey deal.
These people really disgust me and it’s incredibly sad to see some Isle of Wight councillors try to emulate their behaviour.
Suruk the Slayer
9.Feb.2017 8:11am
I see Dave Stewart is also a disciple of the Trump School of Electioneering.
Promise *exactly* what you think the electorate want to hear irrespective of your ability to deliver.
As witnessed by his ludicrous and frankly insulting promise over schools.
Suruk the Slayer
9.Feb.2017 8:18am
I don’t have a lot of time for Corbyn, but he appears to have pulled a rabbit out of the hat over this.
It seems almost certain to me that Surrey did, indeed, do an under-the-table deal with the Government to avoid embarrassment for the Tory bigwigs Gove, Grayling, Hammond and Hunt who live in that county.
Unfortunately we only have Turner. I always imagine the other Tory MPs sniggering behind their order papers when he get up to speak, so not a lot of leverage there.
Mat
9.Feb.2017 9:24am
Did the text go to someone called Nick?Is it the same Nick that Whitehouse mentioned on Solent Devolution?
Mat
9.Feb.2017 9:54am
Article ‘Conservatives lobby government to block financial help to the Isle of Wight say Indies’. Is it the same Nick?
Mat
9.Feb.2017 9:56am
Article above mentioned from OTW.
Colin
9.Feb.2017 9:59am
With politics it is always diificult to deduce whether stuff happens by accident or design. Some politicians are hapless, others, you wouldn’t buy a second hand car off.
Surrey would have appeared to acheived it’s objective by whatever means neccessary and let everyone know there’s a deal been done too. Adult social care is now up in the headlights and it is not just Surrey and IW that is struggling with the funding, it is most councils throughout the country.
Hats off to Surrey councillors.
It’s a pity that the entire executive did not resign at the same time as Cllrs Bacon and Stubbings. This may have had a little more effect as a protest. They all lost the exec positions anyway in the end, so an opportunity missed there and a lesson in sticking together maybe learned. (or maybe not)
Also interesting to see a tory council sticking it to a tory government. I don’t suppose they need central office popping along to tell them what to do.