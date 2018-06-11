Whitwell Road closed following car fire

A section of the Whitwell Road has been closed to allow for repairs following a car fire over the weekend.

The small section of road between St Lawrence Shute and Foxhills (just past the rugby club) will be closed until the emergency road repairs have been completed.

Diversions

Island Roads are suggesting a diversion via Wroxall, Sandford and Godshill. Locals are more likely to take the far shorter route via St Lawrence Shute, but beware of uncoming traffic if you decide to follow suit.

The Shute can get clogged up with traffic having to reverse back to allow others to pass when used as a diversion.

Location map

