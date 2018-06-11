Whitwell Road closed following car fire

Island Roads are suggesting a very long diversion between Whitwell and Ventnor, going via Wroxall, Sandford and Godshill.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

This road will be closed sign - Roadworks

A section of the Whitwell Road has been closed to allow for repairs following a car fire over the weekend.

The small section of road between St Lawrence Shute and Foxhills (just past the rugby club) will be closed until the emergency road repairs have been completed.

Diversions
Island Roads are suggesting a diversion via Wroxall, Sandford and Godshill. Locals are more likely to take the far shorter route via St Lawrence Shute, but beware of uncoming traffic if you decide to follow suit.

The Shute can get clogged up with traffic having to reverse back to allow others to pass when used as a diversion.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Monday, 11th June, 2018 3:27pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kWZ

Filed under: Godshill, Roads, South Wight, St Lawrence, Top story, Ventnor, Whitwell, Wroxall

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*