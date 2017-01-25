Karen shares details of this latest innovation at Wightlink. Ed
Work will start shortly to install a sophisticated state-of-the-art mooring system at Wightlink’s car ferry terminals in Fishbourne and Portsmouth. This is part of the company’s £45million investment in a new hybrid battery ship for the route and improvements to port facilities.
Increase turnaround times
MoorMaster™ automated mooring units from technology company Cavotec will cut turnaround times on both sides of the Solent and improve timekeeping and efficiency.
From summer 2017, remote-controlled vacuum pads fitted near the boarding ramps in Fishbourne and Portsmouth will connect with the hulls of Wightlink’s ships. They will hold the vessel securely in place while vehicles embark and disembark, without the need for additional mooring lines.
The ship’s Masters will initiate the MoorMaster™ system as the ferry nears the ports, then the pads will swiftly identify each ship and lock on to it within seconds.
A first for the UK
Although this is the first time the technology has been used for ferries in the UK, the tried and tested MoorMaster™ system is already in use by ferry lines, mining and shipping companies and ports around the world.
Project Director John Burrows, says,
“This is part of Wightlink’s major investment in future services. We estimate MoorMaster™ will cut our turnaround time by three minutes to 15 minutes which will help us improve our punctuality.”
Wightlink’s new environmentally friendly ship is now being built and will arrive in the Solent in summer 2018. Efficient double deck loading of the company’s current flagship St Clare will begin in summer 2017.
Wednesday, 25th January, 2017 9:31am
By Karen Woods
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2eWp
Filed under: Ferry, Fishbourne, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Top story, Travel
.
Potentate
25.Jan.2017 9:53am
April 1st? Giant magnets to lock on to ships and dock them, sounds like science fictio to me.
What about other passing metal boats, would they be attracted?
Actually I wish they had this system now, the captains might be more willing to brave the fog, other ships masters seem to be managing well enough with their easer sets and navigation gear.
Alan
25.Jan.2017 10:15am
The article clearly says vacuum pads so where do magnets come into it.
Suruk the Slayer
25.Jan.2017 10:21am
**”Giant magnets to lock on to ships and dock them, sounds like science fictio to me.”**
If you’s bothered to read the article :
“remote-controlled vacuum pads”
So not giant magnets, then.
***”What about other passing metal boats, would they be attracted?”***
Turn on your vacuum cleaner. Stand 1 foot away. Are you attracted to it?
There’s your answer.
***”Actually I wish they had this system now, the captains might be more willing to brave the fog, other ships masters seem to be managing well enough with their easer sets and navigation gear.”***
I imagine the skippers of the Wightlink ferries are somewhat more knowledgeable and better placed to make that call than you, don’t you think.
Maybe, if you think you have some kind of prescience that would enable you to guide a £multi-million ferry into Portsmouth Harbour in zero visibility you should apply to Wightlink for a job.
Tim
25.Jan.2017 10:05am
Don’t mention the fog!
Potentate
25.Jan.2017 10:28am
Giant Dyson? Even worse. Plastic boats too will be sucked into the berths.
Your theory on captains is wrong. If some ships can come and go, all can?
Suruk the Slayer
25.Jan.2017 10:59am
Oh, for the return of the voting arrows…..
Tim
25.Jan.2017 10:46am
Don’t mention Red Funnel!
electrickery
25.Jan.2017 12:07pm
Full marks to WL for making the investment, especially as it could be easily transferred to any alternative site.
One assumes the designers have taken account of the prodigious weed and sea-squirt growth from which Solent waters suffer?
To challenge a WL skipper over his decision as to safe navigation is pretentious in the extreme. Chances are it’s Queen’s Harbour Master Portsmouth who makes the call, anyway; after all, we can’t have any of our few remaining warships dented, can we?
This is exactly the kind of technology that the Island should be good at. So where are our engineers, technicians, skilled machinists? Oh, yes, all being kept off the DWP’s books as apprentice hairdressers.
tyke
25.Jan.2017 12:27pm
More’s the point, I got a return on the Pompey-Fishbourne route for 30-odd quid at the weekend with the coupon thing they pushed through the door recently.
With the recent support of local businesses and now this investment, it seems to me that Wightlink is making a genuine – and successful – attempt at doing the right thing.
Credit where its due.
richardshanklinite
25.Jan.2017 1:02pm
It will be ok until the printed circuit board goes wrong that controls the vacuum pads (like they do on my cookers and washing machines) and then it disconnects whilst a recycling lorry is half way on the ferry. Result a load of plastic afloat at Fishbourne or Portsmouth.
Suruk the Slayer
25.Jan.2017 1:40pm
I know the IW has a high Luddite population, but some of the comments here are ludicrous.
If you are worried about “printed circuit boards” failing, then I suggest you avoid any form of modern transport.
RichardW
25.Jan.2017 2:14pm
Up arrow for Suruk!