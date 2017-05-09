Wolverton Folk & Blues Fair returns this weekend

Tickets for this Saturday’s Wolverton Folk & Blues Fair, a family friendly event set in the stunning grounds of Wolverton Manor, Shorwell, are still available from Waterstones, Brighstone Village Shop, Briddlesford Lodge Farm Shop and Shorwell Shop.

Now in its seventh year, the popular annual event continues to raise money for Leukaemia research and Brighstone school.

The Dave Kelly Band

The special guest at Wolverton Folk & Blues this year is The Dave Kelly Band. One of the very best blues vocalists and slide guitarists this country has ever produced, Dave is well known for his 20+ years with The Blues Band with umpteen band albums and almost as many solo albums to his name.

From the beginning, he’s played with some of the greatest blues artists in the world – Howling Wolf, John Lee Hooker, Son House & Buddy Guy. He’s had his own Dave Kelly Band on and off, for over 20 years as well as performing solo and touring an acoustic blues duo show with Paul Jones – this man simply lives and loves the blues and will be appearing at Wolverton with his full band this year.

The Goat Roper Rodeo Band

Co-headliners, The Goat Roper Rodeo Band will be bringing their ‘Cosmic-Country-Blues’ to Wolverton this year. Hailing from North Wales and signed to Aveline Records, the trio have just released their latest, highly acclaimed, album “Cosmic Country Blues” to great reviews.

Other Bands/Artists confirmed for the Main Stage include Double Hitch, The Blues List, Doug Alldred & The Silver Lining, Hocken’s Hey, Laurie McVay & The High Rollers and The MoonShiners. The popular ‘Beer Tent Acoustic Stage’ will make a welcome return this year with some diverse acts lined up including Yank Heartstrings, Anna Rice, The Chain Ferry Gang, Red Sqwrl, Abacus, Vote Pedro and The Brighstone Barnacles.

Not just music

With an Isle of Wight real ale beer tent, BBQ, Tea Tent, children’s activities, Circus Skills and Morris Dancing, The Wolverton Folk & Blues Fair looks set to be a great opportunity to enjoy top live music and great festival food, set against the backdrop of the beautiful West Wight scenery.

Get your tickets now

Advance tickets are on sale now from Waterstones Bookshop, Newport, The Village Shop Brighstone, Briddlesford Lodge Farm Shop and Shorwell Shop.

Image: © The Goat Roper Rodeo Band

Location map

View the location of this story.