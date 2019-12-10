14 RLSS UK awards for Freshwater Lifeboat volunteers

The crews that couldn’t attend the prestigious event at Worcester Cathedral earlier this year were presented personally with the awards at Freshwater Lifeboat Station

Freshwater Lifeboat Crews at award ceremony

Tim Griffin representing The Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK) visited the Freshwater Independent Lifeboat on Sunday to thank the crews personally and present the awards to those that couldn’t attend the prestigious event at Worcester Cathedral earlier this year.

The lifeboat received 14 awards for various levels of service across our crews, with a combined service of over 200 years.

The award winners at Freshwater Independent Lifeboat

We were happy Pearl Morley and her family were able to attend on the day. Pearl celebrated her 90th birthday this year, and reluctantly retired this year after dedicating twelve years as a volunteer at the lifeboat.

Tim Griffin with Pearl Morley
Recognition of Service 40 years:
Martin Gould, Dave Kempster, and Paddy Longmore

Tim Griffin with Martin Gould
Tim Griffin with Dave Kempster
Tim Griffin with Paddy Longmore
Service Medal 12 years:
Tony Moore, Ray Scott, Rob McLaren, Pearl Morley and Sandra Theale

Tim Griffin with Sandra Thearle
Certificate of Thanks 4 years:
Kai Hall, Ronan McCann, Tom Stafford, Andy Dye, Tim Lee, and Sean Galloway

Tim Griffin with Kai Hall
Tim Griffin with Ronan McCann
Tim Griffin with Tom Stafford
Tim Griffin of the RLSS UK said,

“Great to see members of FILB being recognised for all their hard work. The RLSSUK appreciates the independent Lifeboat Station for their continued involvement in keeping the bay and surrounding coastline safe.”

Images: © Ian Plested – WightPhotographer.co.uk  

Tuesday, 10th December, 2019 4:47pm

