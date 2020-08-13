A-Level results: Cowes Enterprise College

Cowes Enterprise College A Level students embark on new chapter following A Level examinations.

Students at Cowes Enterprise College have received their A-Level results today, with many going on to attend some of the country’s top universities, including Oxford.

Excellent achievements

The Sixth Form has welcomed some excellent individual achievements including:

Kieran Wetherick, who achieved A*A*A*A and will be going to the University of Oxford to study History and Politics.

After getting two A*s and two As, Tanya Ekova is off to Bulgaria to study Dentistry.

Akhilla Hancock, who got A*AB and is off to Loughborough University to study Aeronautical Engineering.

Jenny Markham achieved three As and is going to UCL to study Anthropology.

Treeve White’s A*A*AB means he’s heading to Exeter University to study Computer Science.

Adam Baker got A* A* A* A A and will be going to the University of Bath to study Mathematics.

Ben Austin achieved A*A*A and will be attending the University of Warwick to study Mathematics and Physics.

With ABB under her belt, Amie Jupe is off to the University of Bristol to study Medicine.

Benjamin Simmonds got three A*s and one B, and is going to Kings College London to study Biochemistry.

Working through lockdown

Over the lockdown period, Cowes Enterprise College continued to find different ways to keep students connected, including putting together an online creative showcase which exhibited the talents of students from across all year groups. As Year 13 prepare for the next chapter, the current Year 12s are looking forward to returning to the classroom in September.

Kitley: Impressive commitment to staying positive and engaged

Principal, Rachel Kitley, Cowes Enterprise College said:

“Without a doubt this has been a very unusual year for students, but that doesn’t take away from all the hard work they’ve put in over the past two years, including an impressive commitment to staying positive and engaged when working remotely. “We’re very proud of what they have achieved, and I’m looking forward to hearing about the exciting next steps in their journeys.”

The grading process established by the Government this year involved schools assessing each of their students and awarding them the grades they considered they would have achieved, before all grades were moderated and confirmed nationwide by external exam boards.

The grades received were based on each student’s prior performance in each subject, taking into account their coursework, mock exam results and their overall attainment across the last few years, as well as the sixth form’s previous performance and the national performance in each subject. These grades were then assessed by external exams boards and final grades awarded.

