A-Level results: Schools Minister praises exceptional A Level Results for Cowes Enterprise College

Students and staff at Cowes Enterprise College, which is sponsored by Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), are celebrating today after achieving exceptional A Level results– leading to students securing prestigious university places. The academy’s results have drawn praise from the Government, with Schools Minister Lord Agnew describing them as “impressive”.

Almost a third of A Level entries were graded A*-A – doubling last year’s figure – and 42% of entries achieved A*-B. 12% of the entries gained the top A* grade, with 9 students in the cohort achieving all A*-A grades. The average grade for all academic qualifications was a C+ – a significant increase again on last year’s results.

As part of Cowes Enterprise College’s commitment to preparing students for their next steps in life, including securing places at leading universities, the number of students going to Russell Group universities has doubled this year.

Amongst the top achievers and destinations include:

One student, who achieved A*A*A*A, has secured a place at Oxford University to study maths

Alice Doig achieved four A* grades in English Literature, Psychology, Fine Art and an Extended Project

Lauren Hill, who received AAB, is going to St George’s medical school at the University of London

Duke Peters achieved ABC, and is going to the University of East Anglia to study medicine

Lewis Blackmore is joining Rapanui on an apprenticeship having achieved B, C, Distinction. Sam Jones is joining the BAE apprenticeship scheme in September.

Attaining a Distinction in Health and Social Care and a C in Sociology, Izzy Rothwell has won a place on the well-respected NHS apprenticeship scheme

Outstanding performances were seen in English, Maths and Science – traditionally strong subjects for the school. Cowes also achieved real success in its vocational subjects, with the average applied general result jumping from merit to Distinction+.

Rachel Kitley, Principal at Cowes Enterprise College, said:

“I am incredibly proud of all our students, who have worked so hard over the past two years and thoroughly deserve the outstanding results achieved today. “We are delighted to see more students than ever before achieving top Russell Group university places and entering prestigious apprenticeship schemes, as well as continuing our record of students attending Oxbridge. “I would like to thank our outstanding teachers for their dedication and commitment – which has helped to make these brilliant achievements possible. We wish our students every success for the future!”

Nick Hudson, CEO of Ormiston Academies Trust, said:

“I would like to congratulate students, staff and the whole school community at Cowes Enterprise College on these exceptional results, which are testament to the hard work and determination of students, supported by their teachers and parents. “As a trust, it is our absolute priority to ensure that every student has the opportunity to fulfil their potential and the skills to succeed whether going on to study at a leading university or entering the world of work. We look forward to working with the academy to build on these achievements.”

Schools Minister Lord Agnew said: