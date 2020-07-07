AJ Wells diversifies into portable hand sanitiser stations in light of Coronavirus crisis

AJ Wells and Sons, the respected and well-established Isle of Wight company known for manufacturing enamel signs for London Underground (and woodburners under the Charnwood brand), have diversified their product range in recent months to help other businesses return to work safely.
In the midst of the Coronavirus crisis, the company present the new portable hand sanitiser station with contactless dispenser, perfect for offices, factories and retail spaces.
The hand sanitiser station is being manufactured in their own factory here on the Island and features an option to be wall mounted or free standing, along with a handy shelf for PPE equipment.
Wells: Helping workplaces get back to business safely
Director at AJ Wells, Ced Wells, told News OnTheWight,
“Over the last few months we have been designing and making a number of new products to help workplaces get back to business safely.
“One such product that is proving very popular at the moment is our portable hand sanitiser station.
“Perfect for shops, restaurants and offices it can be customised with branding and is made here on the Isle of Wight!”
Tuesday, 7th July, 2020 11:16am
By Sally Perry
