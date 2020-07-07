No Covid-19 deaths in the Isle of Wight community during most of June

There were no new deaths of residents in the Isle of Wight community after testing positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) for most of June 2020.

Figures released today (Tuesday), by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), show that in between 5th and 29th June, no new deaths in care homes, at the hospice or at home were registered on the Island where Covid-19 was mentioned on a death certificate.

Total number of deaths

The total number of people who have died in St Mary’s Hospital has remained at 39 since 6th June.

This brings a total of 82 people who have died from the virus: At home (3); in hospital (39); in Isle of Wight care homes (39); and in the hospice (1).

Confirmed cases on the Island

At time of publishing the current number of Covid-19 cases on the Isle of Wight is 422 – this includes confirmed tests via the hospital as well as in the community (homes test kits and drive through testing centre).

The number of people who have been tested remains a mystery.

The latest daily number of cases can be found on the Government dashboard.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of all those who lost loved ones, and to the NHS and care home staff who have worked so hard to help save lives.

Image: Harsha K R under CC BY 2.0