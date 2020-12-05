Appeal for auction donations to support Isle of Wight’s Suicide Prevention and Intervention charity

SPIIOW – the Isle of Wight’s Suicide Prevention and Intervention front line charity have teamed up with Solent Autopoint in Ryde to help raise much needed funds to help and support with the running costs for SPIIOW during these difficult times with an auction.
Adam Summers – Director of Solent Autopoint says,
“Each year Solent Autopoint take on the challenge to support a local charity and this year we are holding a charity auction in a bid to raise money for Suicide Prevention and Intervention IOW (SPIIOW). The auction will be held on Sunday 20th December.
“It will be open to everyone not only Islanders. If you have an item that you could donate for us to be auctioned, please get in touch with us at Solent Autopoint.
“We have set up a Facebook page for the auction we ask you to like the Solent Autopoint page and follow our posts for more information on how to register and stay updated with the items to be bid on.”
Sarah Adams of SPIIOW says,
“This is a massive help to SPIIOW again, Adam, his family and his team have stepped in to support us in the work we undertake. This year like a lot of other charities across the Island have seen a huge decrease in fundraising effects due to COVID19 and we need to fill the hole in the fundraising budget from this.
“This is the second time Solent Autopoint has supported us and we can’t thank them enough for what they have done and are doing for SPIIOW. Can I please encourage everyone to like and share the page and support in any way you can.”
By Sarah Adams
