Locals furious after pallet Christmas trees removed from village: ‘Island Roads didn’t remove them’ says spokesperson

Many in the community of Nettlestone and Seaview (N&S) have taken to social media to express their dismay after handmade wooden Christmas trees were removed from around the villages.

As reported by News OnTheWight last month, the wooden Christmas trees were created from pallets by the men and women of the N&S shed.

All trees removed

Lee Warren posted the news to the Seaview and Nettlestone Community Page on Thursday, saying

“So today the lovely Pallet Xmas trees that were made by the local men in sheds group and painted by various people in the community were removed from around the village, due to some local person complaining that they are a health and safety risk and Island Roads getting involved and wanting them removed! “Most of the pallet trees were tied to posts (which if you walk with your eyes closed are also a H&S risk). We have had real trees in the village in the same spot for the last three years with no complaints or injuries!

“Don’t blame Island Roads”

Someone who works for Island Roads unofficially commented on the Facebook thread asking villagers to not blame Island Roads because they are ‘just following what the contract states’.

“If someone raises it or complains, Island Roads have to pay the council a set amount for each week they are there, if we do not remove them.”

News OnTheWight got in touch with Island Roads to confirm why the trees were removed, whether they have been returned to the N&S Shed and where they can be placed.

A spokesperson told us,

“Island Roads didn’t remove them.”

Official statement

A statement has been approved by Island Roads to send to us, but is with the Isle of Wight council for approval. We’ll update once we hear back from them.

Offers from locals

There appears to be a local determination that the trees continue to light up the villages over the festive period.

Many residents commenting on the Facebook thread stepped in to offer their gardens as locations for the pallet trees.

Some trees to be auctioned

Rob Webb from Nettlestone and Seaview (Men & Women’s) Shed said he was “completely demoralised by local bureaucracy”.

Over £500 has already been raised for Shed’s charity, and Rob has decided that the 8ft pallet tree will be auctioned off to the highest bidder, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the Shed (Charity No. 1189878).

If you wish to bid for the pallet Christmas Tree, pop over to the Nettlestone & Seaview Shed (NaShers) for more details.