Isle of Wight rubbish collection days are changing over Christmas and New Year: Here are the details

Islanders are being advised that waste, recycling and garden subscription collections are changing over the Christmas and new year period — although many households will only see one week of change to their usual waste collection day.

Between Monday 21st and Friday 25th December, all households will have their bins collected on a different day than normal.

See the details below.

Usually collected Will be collected Mon 21st Sat 19th Tue 22nd Mon 21st Wed 23rd Tues 22nd Thu 24th Wed 23rd Fri 25th Thu 24th Mon 28th Unchanged Tue 29th Unchanged Wed 30th Unchanged Fri 31st Unchanged Fri 1st Jan 2nd Jan

For most people, this will simply be a day earlier. However, collections due on Monday 21st December will instead be on Saturday 19th December.

Collections then return to normal the following week other than for those homes with collections due on Friday 1st January, with waste or recycling collections that day being completed on Saturday 2nd January instead.

All collections return to normal the following week from Monday 4th January 2021.

Garden waste

Garden waste collections will also follow the same amended timetable. If you have a garden waste subscription you can pop your real Christmas tree out alongside your garden bin for recycling.

To assist residents with their waste and recycling, households will be allowed to place excess polystyrene in a clear or white sack between Saturday 19th December and Friday 8th January on their refuse collection week only.

Excess polystyrene or other waste placed in black sacks will not be collected.

Recycling Centres

Afton Marsh Recycling Centre, Freshwater will open as usual on its normal opening days and hours. Lynnbottom Recycling Centre, near Newport will be open as normal other than on Christmas Day when it will be closed.



Bulky waste collections will run as normal other than on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day when they will be unavailable.

Dix: Check IWC Website for the definitive list

Natasha Dix, the council’s waste and environment manager, said:

“The Christmas period can mean more waste – but like the rest of the year we can still recycle most of it if we all put it in the right bins. “You might not be sure where to put some of the seasonal things — maybe wrapping paper or bubble wrap — so check the council Website for the definitive list. “Get your waste sorted and we can maintain the Island’s position as one of the leading counties for recycling across England — even at Christmas.”

More information on waste collections can be accessed via the Website.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words. Ed

Image: Caleb Woods under CC BY 2.0