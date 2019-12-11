Are community arts activities lacking or thriving? Share your views in new consultation

Over the next three months Island arts charity Independent Arts is seeking Islanders’ views on arts provision in Newport.

The consultation is supported by a partnership between the Co-op Foundation and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. ‘Space to Connect’ is being launched today, 11th December, to look at the provision of affordable arts activities in the Newport area.

Operations Manager Hannah Griffiths says,

“Space to Connect is a chance for people to give their views about the availability of arty activities in Newport and focus on what facilities you would like to see in a community arts venue. “The survey also gives you the chance to tell us what kind of activities you would like to try.”

How to take part

You can complete the survey online, paper copies will be available from our gallery (PPUG 33, High Street, Newport) and there will be workshops popping up at various venues in Newport in January and February.

To find out more please contact Independent Arts on (01983) 822437 to complete the online survey please visit our Website.

What is Independent Arts?

Independent Arts is a registered charity using the arts to improve well-being, quality of life and to reduce social isolation, since 1987.

