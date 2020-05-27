Bank holiday litter ‘worst we’ve ever seen’ say Isle of Wight beach cleaners

Ventnor’s beach cleaners always do an amazing job of cleaning the beach of litter and general debris early in the morning, when most of us are still tucked up in bed.

They make sure the seafront area is clear of rubbish by the time Islanders and visitors make they way down to the bay to enjoy the seafront.

Litter on streets and beach

On Tuesday morning, following the very busy bank holiday, the beach cleaning team (Womble Wendy and Don) found a bigger job for them than usual.

The photos below show the rubbish by each of the bins on the seafront.

Marshall: “The worst we have ever found it”

Wendy said,

“This morning Ventnor Wombles started tidying up Ventnor Seafront at 5.30am. It took until 9am to have it all ready for the folks of the town to enjoy. “We have been cleaning Ventnor Seafront for six years and have seen it with lots of rubbish before, but this morning was the worst we have ever found it.”

Fly-tipping

Although some people attempted to tidy up by leaving their rubbish next to, or on top of the full bins, this gets scattered down the road and picked apart by the wildlife, creating an even bigger mess and potential hazard.

Many people might not be aware that leaving rubbish next to or on top of a bin is classed as fly-tipping.

Risk of Covid-19

Wendy says that she and Don are risking catching Covid-19 from picking up other people’s rubbish and asks that people consider this before leaving their litter on the beach or fly-tipping.

The best option for all concerned is for the public to take their rubbish home with them.

Dirty protest

This morning (Wednesday) a beach bucket was found in the paddling pool filled with shingle.

However, when Don went to empty the shingle onto the beach he discovered a dirty tissue at the bottom of the bucket, covered in human excrement.

Don’t be a litter bug

Our beach cleaners are used to dealing with rubbish or all sorts, but with Coronavirus still within our Island communities, the public are reminded that beach cleaners, road cleaners and waste operatives are all risking catching the virus from the rubbish they are collecting and could be putting their lives, or those close to them, at risk.