Be part of shaping digital support needs for older Isle of Wight residents

The Age Friendly Island Digital Connectivity Steering Group have come together to create an Island-wide customer survey to find out more about the digital support needs of older residents.

They are inviting everyone aged 50+ to complete the survey, whether or not they use digital technology.

Being digitally connected

The steering group has seventeen organisations who are working to improve choices around being digitally connected and are focusing on access, support and raising awareness of what is available.

By completing the survey, people will guide what the access will look like, how the support can be given and where we can best raise awareness.

Berry: Help us to help you

Kevin Berry, member of the Age Friendly Island Older Person’s Steering Group, encourages everyone to take part,

“Help us to help you by completing our survey giving your thoughts on how we can help to connect you to the full benefits of modern technology.”

Lewis: Better understand how they can best support

Helen Lewis, Age Friendly Island Development Officer, said,

“This is an opportunity for organisations to better understand how they can best support people digitally, especially in light of Coronavirus.”

Take part anonymously

The anonymous survey is running through to Thursday 25th March. It is accessible to complete online.

Alternatively, you can arrange to complete over the telephone by calling (01983) 525282.

What is Age Friendly Island?

Age Friendly Island is a project led by Age UK IW and is part of Ageing Better, a programme set up by The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK.

Ageing Better aims to develop creative ways for people aged over 50 to be actively involved in their local communities, helping to combat social isolation and loneliness.

It is one of five major programmes set up by The National Lottery Community Fund to test and learn from new approaches to designing services which aim to make people’s lives healthier and happier.

News shared by Elisha on behalf of Age UK Isle of Wight. Ed

Image: Marcus Aurelius under CC BY 2.0