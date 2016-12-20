Bicycle Island App: Preferred bidder selected

The council share this latest news. Ed

The UK’s first SMART cycling corridor has moved a step closer with the announcement that Llama Digital will be the Isle of Wight Council partner organisation tasked with boosting cycle usage between Cowes and Newport by using innovative digital technology.

The project will include a new Bicycle Island app which will enable participants to challenge monthly distance targets and unlock support for local charity campaigns.

Virtual offers and information

Cyclists will also be able to find virtual offers placed along the route, and discover seasonal information about the rich wildlife and fascinating history of this stretch of the Medina River.

The SMART cycling corridor is one of eleven projects being delivered by the Isle of Wight Council through its Sustainable Travel Transition Year programme, using external funding secured competitively from the Department for Transport.

A ground-breaking project for the UK

Isle of Wight Council Executive member for environment, sustainability and local engagement, Councillor Paul Fuller, said:

“This is a ground-breaking project for the UK and will create a truly interactive experience for users. I hope that the SMART cycling corridor will encourage more visitors, residents and employers to choose a cycling commute as a healthy and sustainable alternative to driving. “SMART technology is increasingly becoming a bigger part of our lives and has the potential to improve sustainability on a number of fronts such as transport, health and leisure and this project will go a long way in helping to build a brighter future in the Island.”

The perfect project

Stephen Elliott, managing director of Llama Digital Ltd, said:

“We’re so excited to be involved in this project. It combines technical innovation with innovative social ideas. The cycle route itself has an incredible richness of wildlife and interesting heritage. “As an active cyclist and regular visitor to the Isle of Wight, this is the perfect project to work on.”

Sheffield-based company

Llama Digital’s core expertise is in providing location-based mobile apps. Llama Digital is based in Sheffield and has worked on apps for a wide range of clients including the University of Sheffield, First Group and Panasonic. They are a recent winner of a Sheffield Smart Lab award for their mobile app platform Situate.

The project has been inspired by the growth of SMART cities in recent years, which integrate multiple information and communication technology solutions.

Other routes

Although initially to be designed for the popular Cowes to Newport Route, which already generates 110,000 annual cycling trips, the SMART cycling corridor could, in future years, be replicated for other Island routes and potentially other parts of the UK.

For more information, please visit the Website where you can sign up to receive further information and updates.

Image: onigiri_chang under CC BY 2.0