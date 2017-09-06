Bob Seely MP calls for maximum stakes on betting machines to be slashed

Following OnTheWight’s report last month about the staggering £63m gambled on Isle of Wight high-stakes gaming machines in 2016, Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, has picked up on the issue.

He is now urging the Government to cut stakes on fixed odds betting terminals (FOBTs) and reduced the maximum stake which can be spent in 20 seconds from £100 to £2.

Bob said,

“FOBTs are causing addiction and misery and the sums bet on these machines, just on the Island, are quite frankly staggering and an enormous cause for concern. “I’m pleased the Government is reviewing their use and I very much hope it will cut the stakes drastically. “There is plenty of evidence that the many tens of thousands of these terminals across the country are doing significant harm. This is unacceptable. The betting industry needs to be better regulated on the use of these machines which have driven vast profits for them over the last decade. “I do understand that the industry contributes to the economy and employs many people, but I feel it has not done enough to stop problem gambling. Government needs to intervene.”

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh