Bob Seely wants to hear from Isle of Wight businesses about Government’s approach to coronavirus

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely is calling on the Island’s business community for their reaction to budget steps announced on Wednesday to mitigate against the effects of coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Chancellor announced a multi-billion pound package of measures to help businesses, and those who are self-employed, through the coronavirus outbreak – and the Island’s MP wants to know what Island businesses make of it.

Bob said:

“The Chancellor set out a very strong budget showing the government’s commitment to tackling the coronavirus outbreak in the UK and long-term investment in the UK economy. “I am keen to hear from the Island’s business community about the measures being introduced by the government to support businesses through this coronavirus outbreak, so that we can assess the impact this might have on the Island’s economy – in particular its visitor economy. “I have been contacted by a couple of Island businesses who are concerned about their business interruption insurance. If this is an issue for Island businesses, I am very keen to hear from them. “Clearly if people decide – or are advised – to change their travel habits and plans then that could have a serious impact on the visitor economy. I am keen that this vital aspect of our economy gets all the practicable support possible. Businesses themselves best understand the issues here and that is why I am keen to hear from them. “I will be writing to the Federation of Small Businesses and the IW Chamber of Commerce to hear their collective views, but I would welcome too input from individual businesses as well.”

Hand washing and self isolation

In the meantime, as the country moves from ‘contain’ to ‘delay’ stage in its response to coronavirus, Bob is urging all Islanders to follow the official advice on hand washing and self isolation.

Get in touch by emailing Bob at bob.seely.mp@parliament.uk

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh