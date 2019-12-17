Body of prison officer found at HMP Isle of Wight

The body of a 29-year-old prison worker was found at HMP Isle of Wight’s Parkhurst site on Monday morning.

Hampshire Constabulary say they were called at 2:43am.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Support for prison staff

The director general of prisons told the BBC that following the death of a colleague, they were providing extra support to staff at HMP Isle of Wight.

He said his thoughts were with the family and friends at this difficult time.

A file has been passed to the coroner.

Source: BBC Hampshire

Image: Glen Carrie under CC BY 2.0