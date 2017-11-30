Bronze for Hovertravel at The Beautiful South Tourism Awards

Stephen shares this latest news from Hovertravel. Ed

Hovertravel has been awarded a coveted Bronze in the Access and Inclusivity category at the Beautiful South Awards 2017.

Neil Chapman, managing director of Hovertravel, adds:

“This is a great honour and, coming so soon after the launch of our HoverCare initiative, has demonstrated the dedication and determination of the team at Hovertravel to make travel easy for all. “We were alongside some amazing finalists and the standard of competition in all the award categories was exceptionally high. We are extremely proud to recognised for our work in this area and this award will add to our motivation to continue to evolve our offer to be even more inclusive.”

Beautiful South Awards

The cream of the South East’s tourism industry celebrated success last night (Wednesday) at the Beautiful South Awards – the highlight of the 2017 tourism calendar. Presented by TV and radio celebrity Toby Anstis and hosted by, headline sponsor, the Grand Brighton, the Awards saw 71 prestigious gold, silver and bronze trophies handed out along and 20 highly commended awarded.

Nigel Smith, Chief Executive of Tourism South East, said:

“Last night reminded me again of the sheer quality of tourism businesses in the South East. Never mind the UK, some easily stand up to comparison with the very best tourism businesses in the world. All of the finalists can be very proud of what they have achieved through a commitment to reinvestment, training and a relentless drive to be the best. I hope their example will inspire others. “I want to thank headline sponsor The Grand Hotel Brighton and the rest of our sponsors who made the Awards possible and our volunteer independent judges who gave their time and expertise so readily. Making decisions when the entries are so diverse and of such high quality is an unenviable task. “I am looking forward to our winners taking on England’s best at the Visit England Awards.”

Location map

View the location of this story.