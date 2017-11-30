Christmas Card competition shows business and community go hand in hand

Zoe shares this latest news from Ryde. Ed

This year Ryde Business Association asked for children and young people to design a Christmas Card for Ryde.

They took up the challenge with a huge amount of entries, which were narrowed down to eight winning designs.

An excellent standard from young artists

Toby Beardsall who helped judge the competition commented

“It was lovely to see the winners’ faces of the RBA Christmas card competition. Who knew Christmas could be portrayed in so many different ways. “There was an excellent standard from the young artists of Ryde.”

Beardsalls and The Arty Card Company, have now taken the designs and produced a set of Christmas cards for people to purchase.

Money raised will go back to the Business Association to help fund activities and events in the town in 2018.

Local business and local community go hand in hand

Zoe Thompson, Chair of RBA said,

“Part of what we are doing with Ryde Business Association is helping people see the connection between local business and our local community. They go hand in hand, and it is what makes for a thriving town. “This Christmas card competition really helps demonstrate this ethos. From wonderful designs from the children, local businesses helping to produce and stock them, and local people buying them. We will certainly be running the competition again next year.”

Where to buy them

Packs of the Ryde Christmas cards can be purchased at Beardsalls, Ryde, Splash, Union St. and Ryde Library.

Winning Designs by:

Amelia Boswell

Sophia Harris

Abby Lacey

Isabella Stanbridge

Maisie Sullivan

Stanley Kerr

Keira Lacey

Dylan Lewis

Image: © Graham Reading Photography

Back Row, Dylan Lewis 13, Zoe Thompson, Tony Beardsall [they both hold card by Sophie Harris 6 who couldn’t make the photo], Kira Lacey 13

Front Row L to R Amelia Boswell 4, Isabella Stanbridge 6, Abby Flannagan 6, Maisie Sullivan 9, Stanley Kerr 6