Canvas your councillor to save Cross Solent Travel Scheme, say campaigners

Christine shares this latest news on behalf of IOW Save our NHS Group. Ed

On Saturday 12th January a committed group of Isle of Wight residents joined together to highlight and plan actions in order to help prevent NHS services being moved away for the Island.

The IOW SAVE OUR NHS Group will fight and work with other groups to prevent services on our Island, that are life saving, being closed or starved of funding and staff.

Good healthcare should be available to all

It’s never been more important to get involved and fight for what we believe in and there is nothing more important than our health. The NHS was born out of a long-held ideal that good healthcare should be available to all, regardless of wealth.

Over the last 70 years, the NHS has transformed the health and wellbeing of the nation and become the envy of the world. We must stop the privatisation and sell off of our NHS.

Cross Solent Transportation Scheme

Our Island’s Cross Solent Transportation Scheme enables lifesaving treatment to be accessed by Island people, but this council administration considers it to be something that is not worthy of funding!

Government policy is literally killing the NHS and our own Island administrations is implementing its own health cuts. Cllr Clare Mosdell is the cabinet member for Health and Adult Social Care and is directly accountable to our Island people for this proposed cut.

Putting lives at risk

This suggestion puts people’s lives at risk and strikes fear in the hearts of many, who are already physically and emotionally compromised by their diagnosis of Cancer or kidney disease.

The burden and stress of serious illness is bad enough without further financial anxiety.

Sign the petition

The Cross Solent Patient Travel Scheme is being debated by the Isle of Wight Council on Wednesday 16th January.

Please canvas your local councillor and ask them to say NO cuts for this service.

You can also sign the petition on the Change.org Website.