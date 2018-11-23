Catrin Finch and Seckou Keita create spellbinding and mesmerising experience – in Freshwater: Book Now

If you love folk music, this event is for you. If you love classical music, this event is for you. If you love world music, this event is for you. If you love live music, this event is for you.

Yes, that’s right, this concert, taking place at Freshwater Memorial Hall on Sunday 2nd December really does have it all.

If you’ve ever heard the harp or the kora being played live (we’ve heard both and they are really something special) get booking your tickets, as the last few are sure to be snapped up soon.

Catrin Finch and Seckou Keita

In collaboration with Vaguely Sunny and Harp on Wight, This Is Nowhere promotions is thrilled to be able to bring the multi-award winning duo, Welsh harpist Catrin Finch (the ‘Queen of Harps’ no less) and Senegalese kora player, Seckou Keita, to the Memorial Hall for their final concert of an extensive Autumn tour giving the audience an opportunity to experience their remarkable new album SOAR performed in concert (nominated as a top ten album of the year).

Little old Freshwater Memorial Hall is going to play host to these incredible performers next week and although tickets have been selling fast, there’s still a chance to grab yours.

Five star reviews

Their performances of the album in spring this year garnered 5* reviews from both the Guardian and London Evening Standard and prompted Songlines Magazine’s Tim Cumming to describe them as ‘the most popular world music act of the decade’.

SOAR, their first release since their debut album Clychau Dibon in 2013, entered the UK Official Independent Album Charts at #16 on the first week of its release and subsequently spent over three months at the top of the Amazon World Music charts, hitting number the number one spot in the Trans Global World Music Charts in June 2018.

The artistes

The “Queen of Harps”, Catrin was Royal Harpist to H.R.H. the Prince of Wales from 2000-2004. Her concert appearances with the world’s top orchestras span the globe and she has worked alongside artists such as Bryn Terfel, Sir James Galway and Julian Lloyd-Webber. Catrin “has done more than anyone in harp history to bring her instrument to a wider public” (Classic FM Magazine).

Seckou Keita has built a formidable reputation as “an inspired exponent of the Kora” (The Guardian) and is “a brilliant live performer with stacks of charisma” (Lucy Duran, Radio BBC3).

Garvey: “Absolutely hypnotic”

Their music has been described by Elbow’s Guy Garvey as “absolutely hypnotic”, whilst revered British actor Toby Jones (Atomic Blonde, The Detectorists, Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom) says of Catrin and Seckou “incredible… you’re witnessing a state of rapture, it’s entrancing”.

This is music with a huge emotional resonance and a remarkable synergy, a seemingly unlikely marriage between the cultures and of Wales and Senegal which has resulted in the most serendipitous of unions.

Welsh traditional melodies mix effortlessly with Mandinka staples, with hypnotic improvisations from both in an exhilarating and playful set which leaps over cultural barriers, roaming freely in borderless musical territory.

Mesmerising experience

Beyond beautiful in concert, Catrin and Seckou create a uniquely spellbinding and mesmerising experience that has been filling concert halls across the UK, Europe and beyond.

It’s music to delight all ears and we hope you’ll join us at The Memorial Hall for what promises to be a very special and memorable night indeed.

Book now

Tickets are priced at £18.00 + £1.80 Booking fee.

Book your tickets through WeGotTickets or in person at Mrs Middleton’s Shop in Freshwater.

The event takes place on Sunday 2nd December at Freshwater Memorial Hall at 7.30pm.

