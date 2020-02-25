Celebrate the Great Leap Day with free workshops, performances and fun for all ages

This Saturday (29th February), to celebrate the end of the Lift the Lid on Island Culture project, Quay Arts will be holding ‘The Great Leap Day’ event from 10am to 2pm; a day of free workshops, performances and fun for all ages, with a social media buzz.

For the Great Leap Day Programme visit Events OnTheWight

What’s it all about?

The Great Leap Day will feature performances from the Isle of Wight College Performing Arts students, workshops with Lift the Lid artists (for all ages), an illustrated talk and discussion about ‘Notable Newport’ from Independent Arts (for 11+ year olds) and a creative drop-in workshop with the New Carnival Company.

“Is this IW Culture?”

Lift the Lid artist, Ian Whitmore will be exploring places, people and objects that inspire us all, whether you are a Caulkhead, an Overner, a Grockel or a DFL, stating “This is IW Culture” and asking “Is this IW Culture?” through interactive mapping, drawing and writing.

The Medina Sisters

Storyteller, Sue Bailey from ‘But that’s another story’, will be working with children to sculpt clay models of the Ventnor Giant and encouraging stories to be created.

Screenings

We’ll be showing an exclusive film by Sassy Productions Isle of Wight, featuring children from Oakfield Primary School and young people from the Isle of Wight College discussing what inspires them to be creative on the Isle of Wight.

LetsCreateIW

We are asking young people to join in online through their social media channels using #LetsCreateIW and a social media plan is available for community group leaders.

This event is completely FREE and no need to book – just turn up and get involved at Quay Arts and online!

Lift the Lid on Island Culture

The aim of the whole project was to explore what Cultural Heritage looks like on the Isle of Wight and to celebrate the four Lift the Lid public art commissions which were created in 2018 & 2019: Phlegm’s Ventnor Giant mural, Dmitri Galitzine’s film about East Cowes ‘Back and Forth’, Julie Myers’ ‘The Great Light and Dark Show’ in Totland and BearFace Theatre’s community piece ‘We that breathe…’.

The Great Leap Forward

It is also a chance for everyone to explore children and young people’s vision of the Island’s future through The Great Leap Forward exhibition in the West Gallery with artists Ian Whitmore and Chris Jenkins, collaborating with six Island schools: Queensgate Foundation Primary, Nine Acres Primary, St Saviour’s Primary, Barton Primary, St Catherine’s School and the Island Free School.