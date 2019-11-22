Clic Sargent launch their Christmas ‘Home from Home’ campaign: Can you help?

Liz Blunt, CLIC Sargent, Fundraising Engagement Manager for the Isle of Wight shares this appeal. Ed

Christmas is a magical time for families from the Isle of Wight to enjoy all the lovely things about the festive season – from decorating the tree to visiting Santa’s Grotto to spending time with your loved ones. But when you’re a child going through cancer treatment, that’s all at risk.

I work and volunteer for CLIC Sargent, the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people, and we’ve kick-started our Christmas campaign this December to highlight how cancer can cost children their Christmas.

We are now asking the public for their support so that we can be there for these families helping to keep them together this festive season, and beyond.

Free accommodation for families near hospitals

With the community’s support, donations will help fund CLIC Sargent’s Homes from Home service, which provides free accommodation for families near hospitals, so they can be close to their child whilst facing cancer this Christmas.

Your support will also mean CLIC Sargent social workers, based in hospitals and out in the community can be there to provide practical, emotional and financial support.

Other ways you can help

As well as donating, there are other ways the community can support children and young people with cancer this Christmas, from collecting stamps to visiting the charity’s online shop for Christmas shopping.

As we approach the end of the year, I’d like to say a personal thank you to everyone in the community who has supported CLIC Sargent this year.

Your help and generosity means CLIC Sargent can continue to be there for more children and young people from the island facing cancer.

Make a donation

To donate to CLIC Sargent’s Christmas appeal and for more information, visit the Clic Sargeant Website, call 0300 330 0803 or text GIVE to 70300 to donate £5.*