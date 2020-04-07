Confusion over what happens with Council Tax during Coronavirus outbreak cleared up

The Isle of Wight council say there have been misunderstandings in the community regarding payments for Council Tax during the Coronavirus outbreak.

They have shared helpful responses to some frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding Council Tax for those who are unsure about the situation. Council tax makes up 56 per cent of the council’s budget.

Does Council Tax still have to be paid at this time?

Yes, you should continue to pay as normal from 1st April. There has been no announcement from the government that Council Tax payments have been frozen. The Isle of Wight Council understands that many people are impacted as a result of businesses closing and household income reducing at this very difficult time.

What can I do if I cannot afford to pay my instalments?

If you cannot afford to pay your April instalment as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak you can request your instalments are extended into February and March. This option will extend your payments and does not reduce the total amount to be paid. If you have difficulties meeting your instalments and extending your instalments, as detailed above, will not assist in meeting your payments please send a message detailing your situation. Each enquiry will be considered individually.

Can I get a help to pay my Council Tax?

You may be entitled to help with Council Tax via the Local Council Tax Support Scheme.

Visit the Website for more information.

What if I am unable to leave the house to pay?

If you usually make payments at a pay point or a post office you can pay by one of the following methods listed on the Website. The IWC request in these difficult times you help support their ability to respond to this crisis and contact them online or use the self-service options available in the first instance.

Find out more

See the Isle of Wight council’s Website for any future changes to the current position regarding Council Tax payments and for the relevant links to setting up direct debits etc.

Source: FAQ info sourced from Council’s Website.

Image: TaxRebate under CC BY 2.0