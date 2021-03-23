County Show cancelled, but other events planned

The organising committee of the Royal Isle of Wight County Show has announced the cancellation of the 2021 show.

Graham Biss, County Show Chairman said,

“The need to make this decision is very much regretted because we know many people were looking forward to the show. “This was not an easy decision and one we would have preferred not to have to take but our overriding priority is safety of everyone associated with the show. “The planning cycle for the show means it was important to make a timely decision.”

Open Air Markets

Building on the success of last year’s Open Air Markets and subject to the ongoing Covid-19 rules and regulations the Agricultural Society is planning to hold a number Open Air Markets this summer to support local businesses and provide Islanders with the opportunity for outdoor shopping.

A Country Fair

As and when the way forward becomes clearer it is also hoped that it will be possible to arrange a “Country Fair” event at the County Showground in late August.

The Society is keen to try to support the traders and partners who normally attend the County Show. Further details to follow.

27-acre site for hire

David Groves, RIWAS Chairman said,

“Whilst we are disappointed it has been necessary to cancel this year’s County Show we are fortunate to have a 27-acre site so if anyone is looking for a venue to hold an outdoor event we would be pleased to hear from them.”

