Dave Stewart: Lost your job at BAE or Gurit? Apply for call centre work

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, today suggested that the skilled workers who are in danger of losing their jobs from BAE and Gurit apply to work in a call centre.
It arose during an interview with Lucy Morgan of Isle of Wight Radio, who asked Dave Stewart what advice he had for those at Gurit and BAE who are facing redundancy. Cllr Stewart suggested they apply for jobs at the new call centre in Cowes.
He said,
“I’d advise them to go and apply for jobs at Ascencos.”
Council invest £2.1m
To set the context, the comment had been preceded by a discussion about the new call centre set up in Cowes earlier this year by Scottish firm, Ascensos.
In May, the Isle of Wight Council approved a capital investment of £2.1m in the initiative and a ten year lease on the Cowes property.
600 jobs promised – 60 delivered so far
Cllr Stewart said he was impressed to learn when visiting the site that four of every five jobs there were new jobs.
Ascencos and the Isle of Wight council have said that up to 600 jobs would be created, but according to a press release issued last month, the company only currently have 60 members of staff at the site.
Thursday, 12th October, 2017 2:35pm
By Sally Perry
YJC
12.Oct.2017 3:17pm
£2.1 million for 60 jobs????
Someone was mislead?
£4.4 million for trhe floating bridge and another half a million afterwards trying to solve the problem.
£1 million in the tidal scheme which isn’t going ahead.
I don’t feel very confident about our Council borrowing £100 million and investing it.
hermit
12.Oct.2017 3:33pm
My God, he is so out of touch. The salaries will be vastly different. Yes, a job is better than no job, but it is in no way as simple as this.
solentman
12.Oct.2017 3:45pm
So the IWC have subsidised the Call Center by £2.1 million.
Are the wages above the min wage?
How much subsidy will the IW Council(Council Tax payers), have to pay in terms of Housing benefit?, and the taxpayer in terms of Working Tax credits/Universal Credits?
I have in the past, sent many e-mails to Dave Stewart regarding the need to attract high skill Science/Technology employment to the Island (We need 10,000 more to cover the Councils’s deficit).
As part of the e-mails I have shown that a Manufacturing job is worth 4.2 times that of Tourism jobs, and 1.7 tomes that of Retail jobs. Does he seriously think that a highly skilled person at BAE Systems would contemplate a Call center job!!!
The low wages of our tourism and care home jobs is one of the reasons why the Council is cash strapped and has had to make severe cuts to its social care and education budgets.
The Island needs more high skill, high pay jobs. The Demographics of the Island shows that in the 20 to 24 age group our trained and educated youth leave the Island in their droves,. This trend HAS to be reversed. The Council planners by allowing the skilled job losses in East Cowes only exacerbates the situation.