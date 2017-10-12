Dave Stewart: Lost your job at BAE or Gurit? Apply for call centre work

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, today suggested that the skilled workers who are in danger of losing their jobs from BAE and Gurit apply to work in a call centre.

It arose during an interview with Lucy Morgan of Isle of Wight Radio, who asked Dave Stewart what advice he had for those at Gurit and BAE who are facing redundancy. Cllr Stewart suggested they apply for jobs at the new call centre in Cowes.

He said,

“I’d advise them to go and apply for jobs at Ascencos.”

Council invest £2.1m

To set the context, the comment had been preceded by a discussion about the new call centre set up in Cowes earlier this year by Scottish firm, Ascensos.

In May, the Isle of Wight Council approved a capital investment of £2.1m in the initiative and a ten year lease on the Cowes property.

600 jobs promised – 60 delivered so far

Cllr Stewart said he was impressed to learn when visiting the site that four of every five jobs there were new jobs.

Ascencos and the Isle of Wight council have said that up to 600 jobs would be created, but according to a press release issued last month, the company only currently have 60 members of staff at the site.

