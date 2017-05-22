Callum shares this latest news on behalf of Ascensos. Ed

Scottish-based contact centre management specialist, Ascensos, announces today (Monday 22nd May) that the company is to open a new customer service centre on the Isle of Wight, creating up to 600 new jobs.

The new facility, located in Cowes, will handle inbound telephone, email, social media and online queries. The company manages customer service enquiries for a range of blue chip retailers including: Argos; BooHoo; B&Q; Coast; Game; Karen Millen; L.K.Bennett; Monsoon; Oasis; Warehouse; and Wickes.

£2.1m investment by Isle of Wight council

Ascensos selected the Isle of Wight as the location for its new operation after a UK-wide search and due to the access the Island provides to a high calibre workforce; capital investment support from Isle of Wight Council; and support in recruitment, training and development from the Department for Work and Pensions and Isle of Wight College.

Ascensos will invest over £1m in the new facility and, at a meeting of Isle of Wight Council last week, elected members approved a capital investment of £2.1m in the initiative and a 10 year lease on the Cowes property, subject to the conclusion of legal discussions. Isle of Wight Council has valued the benefit of the project to the Island’s economy at £35m.

Opening Sept 2017

Work on the building is planned to start immediately to enable a planned opening in September 2017. Ascensos will also embark on a recruitment drive to ensure that the facility is fully staffed, with staff fully trained ahead of its opening.

Ascensos currently operates one contact centre in Motherwell and two in Clydebank, along with operations in Boxtel, in the Netherlands, and Bucharest in Romania, employing a total of 1,200 staff. The Isle of Wight facility will be its first UK operation outside Scotland and, once fully operational, will make Ascensos one of the island’s largest employers.

Ascensos was founded in 2013 and since then has established itself as a significant force in the contact centre management sector, with a reputation for its sharp focus on customer service. Ascensos has also established a name for itself for developing its staff through training and development.

First UK facility outside Scotland

John Devlin, CEO of Ascensos, said:

“This is a major strategic move for Ascensos, increasing our capacity by 30% and establishing our first UK facility outside Scotland. We’re excited to be coming to the Isle of Wight. The people, the financial assistance and the support in recruitment, training and development made for an unbeatable package. “Ascensos is growing rapidly and we have become a force to be reckoned with in the UK contact centre sector. We’ve a reputation for doing things differently in this space and we look forward to opening Ascensos Isle of Wight after the summer.”

Recruitment campaign underway shortly

Lyle McLean will be Ascensos’ Operations Director on the Isle Wight. He said:

“We’re already in discussions with the DWP and Isle of Wight College and our recruitment campaign will get underway shortly. Ascensos is known as a great employer and we’ll be bringing the same approach to the Isle of Wight.”

Image: Left to right: John Devlin, CEO, Ascensos, and Lyle McLean, Operations Director, Isle of Wight – pictured in Cowes, Isle of Wight