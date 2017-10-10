BAE Systems announce huge job cuts across all sectors

Just a week after Gurit revealed they were axing around 70 staff from their Newport plant, BAE Systems has announced that 340 maritime jobs will go in Portsmouth and the Solent area.

The announcement claims job losses were a result of “organisational changes to boost competitiveness, accelerate technology innovation and improve operational excellence from a more streamlined business”.

2,000 jobs across all sectors

In total 2,000 jobs are being axed across the company in military, maritime and intelligence services.

It’s not yet known how many Isle of Wight jobs will be affected by the news. We’ll update you when we hear back.

CEO: “The right thing to do for our company”

Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive, BAE Systems plc, said:

“The organisational changes we are announcing today accelerate our evolution to a more streamlined, de-layered organisation, with a sharper competitive edge and a renewed focus on technology. These actions will further strengthen our company as we deliver our strategy in a changing environment. “Separately, we are also announcing actions at some of our UK sites to align our workforce capacity more closely with near-term demand and enhance our competitive position to secure new business. Those actions are necessary and the right thing to do for our company, but unfortunately include proposed redundancies at a number of operations. I recognise this will be difficult news for some of our employees and we are committed to do everything we can to support those affected.”

Our thoughts are with all those affected by the proposed redundancies at BAE Systems on the Isle of Wight.

Source: BBC

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview

