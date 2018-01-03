‘Disaster too strong a word’ for floating bridge ‘fiasco’ says council leader

Footage of the Cowes floating bridge struggling to dock on the Western side of the River Medina made it onto a BBC regional news report last night (Tuesday).

The timing of the BBC’s visit with a film crew was very unfortunate for the Isle of Wight council, who have been widely criticised for their handling of the floating bridge ‘fiasco’.

BBC footage shows the bridge heading towards the slipway, but not being able to get close enough to drop the ramps, as it keep getting stuck behind the large fender.

Leader: “Disaster is too strong a word”

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, said that “disaster is too strong a word” for what’s happened with the floating bridge over the last 12 months.

When challenged by the reporter, who pointed out it has been a disaster for the traders expecting the same footfall as the previous floating bridge, Cllr Stewart conceded his position by saying, “I accept that”.

Stewart: “Hasn’t done exactly what we believed it would”

The IWC leader went on to say that he hoped the report would explain, “to the normal person in the street why the bridge that everybody was looking forward to having hasn’t done exactly what we believed it would”.

The report from the internal investigation into the procurement and delivery of the £3m+ floating bridge was released at the end of last week and will be considered by the Scrutiny Committee on Tuesday 9th January 2018.

The BBC footage can be watched via the BBC iPlayer.

Local footage

Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, Cllr Karl Love, also shared a similar video to his Facebook Page.

Other footage shot by Neil Blues (who features in the BBC report) can be views on the Floaty McFloatfarce Facebook group.

Image: © BBC

