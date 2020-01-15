Do you know an Annabel from Niton who might be missing?

Following a call made at 1am this morning, Police, Coastguard and the Castlehaven Harbour Master have been searching for a missing woman.
If you know someone from Niton called Annabel who has been experiencing difficulties and is currently missing, please get in touch with police or the coastguard by calling 101
Wednesday, 15th January, 2020 3:12pm
By Sally Perry
