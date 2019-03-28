Drivers who refused to stop for school crossing patrol to be reported to police

A member of Isle of Wight road crossing patrol has taken to social media to reveal that over 20 drivers have either failed to stop when she is crossing children, or have “very deliberately driven on through” in the last month.

The crossing patrol says she will report those drivers to the police for their actions and hopes this will raise awareness of the dangers of ignoring road crossing patrol staff when they are helping school children across the road.

It’s the law

It is the law that drivers have to stop for a lollipop person when they indicate traffic to stop, and since 2001 they have had the power to help both children and adults to cross the road [source].

Abusive drivers

The patrol member says she works for several Newport schools and says she has even had to put up with driver sticking two fingers up at her as she and children are on the crossing.

She said,

“I am very good at remembering and recording Car registration plates. Therefore I have 21 number plates and these are being passed to the police. “I’m totally shocked to learn just how many people out there don’t give a monkeys if they kill a child or parent on their way to work. “Please stop and think: Is your meeting really as important as another person’s life? Is your shopping trip worth killing a kid for?”

Slow down

She finishes by referring to the quotation:

“It’s is better to be five minutes late in this world, than five minutes early in the next.”

