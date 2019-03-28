Find out how Isle of Wight MP voted on the eight Brexit options

As we near the end of a hectic week of Brexit debate here’s how the Isle of Wight MP voted in last night’s eight Brexit options.

bob seely standing portrait

It would been hard to miss the fact that yesterday evening in Parliament, MPs from around the UK voted on eight separate Brexit options.

All motions were defeated and Isle of Wight MP, Robert Seely, voted against all except one – leaving EU without a deal on 12th April.

1Customs union
Commitment to negotiate a “permanent and comprehensive UK-wide customs union with the EU” in any Brexit deal		Against
2Confirmatory public vote
Require a public vote to confirm any Brexit deal passed by parliament before its ratification		Against
3Labour plan
Labour's plan for a close economic relationship with the EU		Against
4‘Common market 2.0’
UK membership of the European Free Trade Association (Efta) and European Economic Area (EEA)		Against
5Revoke article 50
Revoke article 50 two days before Britain would leave the EU without a deal		Against
6No deal
Leave the EU without a deal on 12 April		For
7Contingent preferential arrangements
Calls for the government to seek to agree preferential trade arrangements with the EU		Against
8EEA/Efta without customs union
Remain within the EEA and rejoin Efta but outside a customs union with the EU		Against

Source: The Guardian compiled the data where our data for the table above came from

Lowthion: Take Back Control and hold a People’s Vote
Isle of Wight Green Party’s parliamentary candidate, Vix Lowthion, said,

“The nation’s politicians are up the creak with no paddle, no captain and no plan . We have a broken, out dated system which has resulted in abysmal failure. Our MP, Bob Seely, has rejected every single option – but has now come out in favour of No Deal.

“This is an utterly irresponsible stance for him to take. Westminster has ceased to function as a national forum, and it’s now clearer than ever that we the people of the United Kingdom must intervene.

“We have to Take Back Control and hold a People’s Vote.”

Critchley: “MP chose to petulantly reject every possible way forward”
Island Labour chair, Julian Critchley, said:

“I’m disappointed in Bob. After May’s deal was rejected by record numbers as unacceptable, Parliament not unreasonably sought to identify possible ways forward.

“The majority of Labour Party MPs indicated their willingness to consider a range of options, including a Customs Union, a confirmatory referendum and a Norway-style deal. As ever, we are trying to find a way forward after the Tories have crashed the entire process with their pursuit of narrow Party interest.

“However, rather than match that constructive approach, Bob chose to petulantly reject every possible way forward except the ridiculous and harmful ‘No Deal’ disaster. His own party’s leaders, the CBI, the TUC, and indeed anyone with even a basic understanding of economics, knows such a scenario is ridiculous. Bob knows this, and by voting for just that, he was abdicating his responsibilities as a Parliamentarian.

“Increasingly it seems that a chaotic Tory Party engaged in an internal civil war is determined to take the whole country down with it. We need a General Election and a Labour government, and we need it now.”

Thursday, 28th March, 2019 9:27am

By

6 Comments on "Find out how Isle of Wight MP voted on the eight Brexit options"

ian123

Even more remarkably, Seely was one of just 105 MPs who voted to reject the extension giving us a few more weeks to find a way out of this mess, preferring instead that we crash out unprepared and without a deal tomorrow. What an idiotic and damaging way to have voted.

Vote Up30-19Vote Down
28, March 2019 9:31 am
Nitonia

So as soon as May says she is on her way our esteemed MP decides to toady up to some of the possible prime candidates from the way out right. He’ll be awarded his OBN very shortly I’d imagine

Vote Up00Vote Down
28, March 2019 1:06 pm
alisonjane

What is an OBN Nitonia? OBLIGATORY BROWN NOSE?

Vote Up00Vote Down
28, March 2019 1:20 pm
davimel

Well that’s ONE with his/her ‘sensible head’ on.. Bl**dy well done sir.. I might even start to trust a Tory if this keeps up.

Vote Up2-9Vote Down
28, March 2019 10:04 am
Eagle eye

Well done Bob, the sooner we are out the better.

Vote Up26-34Vote Down
28, March 2019 9:34 am
laurentian

Yes, he’s done something right at last!

Vote Up3-8Vote Down
28, March 2019 12:12 pm
