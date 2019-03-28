Find out how Isle of Wight MP voted on the eight Brexit options

It would been hard to miss the fact that yesterday evening in Parliament, MPs from around the UK voted on eight separate Brexit options.
All motions were defeated and Isle of Wight MP, Robert Seely, voted against all except one – leaving EU without a deal on 12th April.
|1
|Customs union
Commitment to negotiate a “permanent and comprehensive UK-wide customs union with the EU” in any Brexit deal
|Against
|2
|Confirmatory public vote
Require a public vote to confirm any Brexit deal passed by parliament before its ratification
|Against
|3
|Labour plan
Labour's plan for a close economic relationship with the EU
|Against
|4
|‘Common market 2.0’
UK membership of the European Free Trade Association (Efta) and European Economic Area (EEA)
|Against
|5
|Revoke article 50
Revoke article 50 two days before Britain would leave the EU without a deal
|Against
|6
|No deal
Leave the EU without a deal on 12 April
|For
|7
|Contingent preferential arrangements
Calls for the government to seek to agree preferential trade arrangements with the EU
|Against
|8
|EEA/Efta without customs union
Remain within the EEA and rejoin Efta but outside a customs union with the EU
|Against
Source: The Guardian compiled the data where our data for the table above came from
Lowthion: Take Back Control and hold a People’s Vote
Isle of Wight Green Party’s parliamentary candidate, Vix Lowthion, said,
“The nation’s politicians are up the creak with no paddle, no captain and no plan . We have a broken, out dated system which has resulted in abysmal failure. Our MP, Bob Seely, has rejected every single option – but has now come out in favour of No Deal.
“This is an utterly irresponsible stance for him to take. Westminster has ceased to function as a national forum, and it’s now clearer than ever that we the people of the United Kingdom must intervene.
“We have to Take Back Control and hold a People’s Vote.”
Critchley: “MP chose to petulantly reject every possible way forward”
Island Labour chair, Julian Critchley, said:
“I’m disappointed in Bob. After May’s deal was rejected by record numbers as unacceptable, Parliament not unreasonably sought to identify possible ways forward.
“The majority of Labour Party MPs indicated their willingness to consider a range of options, including a Customs Union, a confirmatory referendum and a Norway-style deal. As ever, we are trying to find a way forward after the Tories have crashed the entire process with their pursuit of narrow Party interest.
“However, rather than match that constructive approach, Bob chose to petulantly reject every possible way forward except the ridiculous and harmful ‘No Deal’ disaster. His own party’s leaders, the CBI, the TUC, and indeed anyone with even a basic understanding of economics, knows such a scenario is ridiculous. Bob knows this, and by voting for just that, he was abdicating his responsibilities as a Parliamentarian.
“Increasingly it seems that a chaotic Tory Party engaged in an internal civil war is determined to take the whole country down with it. We need a General Election and a Labour government, and we need it now.”
