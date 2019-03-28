Find out how Isle of Wight MP voted on the eight Brexit options

It would been hard to miss the fact that yesterday evening in Parliament, MPs from around the UK voted on eight separate Brexit options.

All motions were defeated and Isle of Wight MP, Robert Seely, voted against all except one – leaving EU without a deal on 12th April.

1 Customs union

Commitment to negotiate a “permanent and comprehensive UK-wide customs union with the EU” in any Brexit deal Against 2 Confirmatory public vote

Require a public vote to confirm any Brexit deal passed by parliament before its ratification Against 3 Labour plan

Labour's plan for a close economic relationship with the EU Against 4 ‘Common market 2.0’

UK membership of the European Free Trade Association (Efta) and European Economic Area (EEA) Against 5 Revoke article 50

Revoke article 50 two days before Britain would leave the EU without a deal Against 6 No deal

Leave the EU without a deal on 12 April For 7 Contingent preferential arrangements

Calls for the government to seek to agree preferential trade arrangements with the EU Against 8 EEA/Efta without customs union

Remain within the EEA and rejoin Efta but outside a customs union with the EU Against

Lowthion: Take Back Control and hold a People’s Vote

Isle of Wight Green Party’s parliamentary candidate, Vix Lowthion, said,

“The nation’s politicians are up the creak with no paddle, no captain and no plan . We have a broken, out dated system which has resulted in abysmal failure. Our MP, Bob Seely, has rejected every single option – but has now come out in favour of No Deal. “This is an utterly irresponsible stance for him to take. Westminster has ceased to function as a national forum, and it’s now clearer than ever that we the people of the United Kingdom must intervene. “We have to Take Back Control and hold a People’s Vote.”

Critchley: “MP chose to petulantly reject every possible way forward”

Island Labour chair, Julian Critchley, said: