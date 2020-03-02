Extension of the current Isle of Wight railway moves to the next stage

Since the MP was elected, he’s spoken about extending the Isle of Wight train line at both ends. Looks like this recent news could mark one step closer to that goal

Read and contribute to the 8 readers' comments ↓

train signs

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, is reported as having submitted expressions of interest to the Department for Transport last week to reopen two rail branch lines on the Island.

Isle of Wight Radio reported the MP was seeking a feasibility study to look in detail at:

  • Extending Island Line from Shanklin to Ventnor
  • Providing regular passenger services through Smallbrook from Ryde to Newport

The second option would be dependent on collaboration with the Isle of Wight Steam Railway (IWSR), who own the track.

Mr Seely said that most of the money needed for the feasibility study would come from the DfT, but that some extra would be needed to be put in.

IWSR: “No plans to extend westward from Wootton”
In response to the news the Steam Railway said,

“We note with interest the suggestion, put forward by Bob Seely MP, of connecting Newport to Ryde via the Steam Railway and Island Line. Whilst our Strategic Vision contains the long-term ambition to extend our line to Newport, this has significant financial and technical challenges.

“For the foreseeable future we, therefore, have no plans to extend westward from our current terminus at Wootton.”

IWSR: “Significant changes would be required”
Although they remain supportive of the development of public transport on the Island, they went on to add,

“Current safety legislation makes shared usage of our line challenging. Modern faster trains needed to operate a viable public transport link would not be able to operate alongside our historic wooden-bodied carriages which currently run at a maximum speed of 25mph.

“Significant changes would also be required to the infrastructure and signalling.”

The Steam Railway, do however, say they’re open to discussions with Bob Seely and the Dept for Transport to establish whether these challenges could be overcome.

Support for Island Line investment
The Steam Railway say they have a strong working relationship with their neighbours at Island Line and fully support their recently announced investment in new track and rolling stock.

Image: davidcjones under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 2nd March, 2020 2:34pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nuQ

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Train, Travel, Unexpected

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

8 Comments on "Extension of the current Isle of Wight railway moves to the next stage"

newest oldest most voted
chartman

Newport Railway Station? Who’s been smoking the Wacky Backy ?

Vote Up5-3Vote Down
2, March 2020 3:16 pm
Colin

Might be a little tight at Wroxall? No?

Vote Up3-1Vote Down
2, March 2020 3:20 pm
Rhos yr Alarch

Hopefully any feasibility study will not take pre-suppose the impractical idea of a huge viaduct over Fairlee Road and steep gradient down to Newport Quay….

Vote Up2-2Vote Down
2, March 2020 2:52 pm
Tim
The track bed has been built across at Wroxall, there is a high pressure sewer main in the old tunnel and an industrial estate at the Ventnor end. Quite apart from that everywhere else is converting old branch lines to busways & cycle tracks but good old Bob’s vision of the island seems to be stuck in the 1950s somewhat like a slightly more recent version of… Read more »
Vote Up5-6Vote Down
2, March 2020 4:03 pm
Dalek
Usual old twaddle from Tim. Trains are the future, not the past. Most of the old branch lines that could be converted, have been. I don’t think anyone is still doing that now (could be wrong though). Extending a railway, if possible, is a commitment to the future, not clinging on to olden days. I am not a supporter (in any form) of our MP, but this… Read more »
Vote Up7-2Vote Down
2, March 2020 4:55 pm
Benny C

Absolutely agree with that, if this is real and not just fantasy padding to fill the day and claim some more expenses then it’s very welcome and . But from the local knowledge shared below the challenges sound severe.

Vote Up10Vote Down
2, March 2020 5:21 pm
eddo

As the existing proposed works to use the new trains is at present One Mil underfunded, as the additional works at Brading had been the subject of an oversight I some how doubt and further rails to other towns

Vote Up2-4Vote Down
2, March 2020 2:47 pm
Rhos yr Alarch

Hopefully any feasibility study will not pre-suppose the impractical idea of a huge viaduct over Fairlee Road and steep gradient down to Newport Quay….

Vote Up0-2Vote Down
2, March 2020 2:52 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...