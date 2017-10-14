Family tribute to the late George McCarroll

Patricia Lampard has asked us to share this bereavement message after the passing of her brother who lived in Ventnor. Our thoughts are with George’s family and friends. Ed

Sadly our brother Mr George Edward McCarroll (Pelham Road, Ventnor) died on 26th August 2017 (born 1st June 1948).

We shall truly miss him and his sense of humour.

Shall always hold memories of how he protected us as we were growing up, my Mum and Dad (Mr and Mrs G. McCarroll – who are no longer here now) had six children in all. Two boys and four girls (sadly Rosemarie – one of the girls – has passed away).

As expected there were ups and downs, but if he knew any of us were in trouble when we were little, he would always step in trying to sort it out and protect us.

Rest in Peace Our Big Brother George Edward McCarroll

Shall miss you. xxx

Image: mr911 under CC BY 2.0